How To Safely Pick Up Your Xbox Series X And PS5 This Week

It’s a massive week for gaming, with both the Xbox Series X and PS5 launching this week alongside a bunch of new games. If you haven’t placed an online order, it’s likely your week will involve heading in store to pick up your console and games in person. While getting a new generation of consoles is extremely exciting, it’s also important to remember coronavirus is still a major risk for some parts of Australia. Here are some of the best ways to stay COVID-safe while still enjoying your trip.

First, most stores are currently observing state recommended coronavirus protocols like ensuring 1.5 metre distancing between customers, providing hand sanitiser at the door and wearing a mask (depending on your state). As we all know by now, the coronavirus is extremely infectious and can last for up to 28 days on surfaces, which is why these protocols are in place.

Use common sense when you’re in store to protect both staff and yourself. Wear a mask if you’ve placed a preorder with a smaller store. Avoid touching your face when picking up your console. Sanitise regularly.

Some stores have additional rules and offers in place to ensure you have a safe journey in and out with your brand new console.

Grabbing Your PS5, Xbox Series X From EB Games

Like other stores, EB Games is following state-based coronavirus rules strictly. This includes maintaining social distance in store, limiting the number of people allowed in store at once and frequently cleaning surfaces.

In addition to this, EB Games is providing a Fast Pass services for customers who pay off their consoles pre-release. If you head in store before November 10 for the Xbox Series X or November 12 for the PlayStation 5 and pay off the full amount, you’ll obtain the mythical ‘Fast Pass’ which lets you skip the line on release day and get your console immediately.

All you’ll need to do is flash your pass to your local sales assistant and they’ll head out the back to collect your pre-packaged console. It means you’ll skip the lines, minimise your potential exposure to coronavirus and pull off an easy pick up.

If you’ve still got some cash left to pay off, you’ll probably find yourself in a socially-distanced queue with your fellow EB customers on launch day. If that’s the case you should maintain the recommended 1.5 metre distance, wear a mask (particularly if you’re located in Melbourne) and pay attention to any additional directions from staff.

It’ll be a frantic day for everyone so be kind, patient and respectful if you’re heading in store for console pick up.

Grabbing Your PS5, Xbox Series X From JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi will also be implementing stringent queue management on console launch day. Stores will have sanitiser on hand and staff will keep capacity to a minimum recommended level. Masks are recommended regardless of your location, and Click & Collect customers are being asked to bring their own pens to sign for orders (or allow staff to sign on their behalf).

You can view JB Hi-Fi’s full coronavirus response plan here.

Other stores like Target, Big W and The Good Guys all have existing coronavirus safety rules in place, so it’s best to check these before you head off to pick up your Xbox Series X or PS5. When you set up your console, you might also like to give it a good wipe down with sanitiser. The risk of transmission is unlikely, but you can’t be too careful when it comes to COVID safety.

We wish you luck on your quest into “The Outside” — and happy gaming! It’s going to be a great week.