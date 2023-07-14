Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Lies Of P In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I don’t know which one of you wished upon a star for a steampunk Soulslike starring Pinocchio, but congratulations because Lies of P is coming out in September.

The game takes place in the city of Krat, which has fallen victim to dark forces, with monsters and twisted biomechanical machines plaguing the streets. You play as a human-looking version of the puppet Pinocchio, who must battle his way through the city, uncovering its dark secret and find Geppetto.

While “Pinocchio has a mechanical arm that fires a grappling hook to traverse a steampunk Victorian-era city” might sound like a Midjourney prompt, all jokes aside, Lies of P looks pretty good. Visually, the spooky European setting meshes nicely with the steampunk and dark fantasy elements, and the gameplay looks like a lot of hack ‘n’ slash fun. It’s not Bloodborne 2: Borne Bloodier, but it’ll certainly scratch that itch.

If you’re on the fence about whether or not this game is worth your time, a demo went live last month, so feel free to give that a crack. If you’d prefer to go in fresh, here’s where you can pick up a copy of Lies of P for cheap before it launches.

Where can you get Lies of P for cheap in Australia?

If you’re looking to pick up a physical copy of Lies of P, it’s set to retail for $99.95, with the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game being separate copies, while the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions are a single edition.

Currently, Mighty Ape and Gorilla Gaming have the cheapest console editions of Lies of P for $74. Up next is Amazon Australia, which also has every console version of the game for $79 with free shipping included.

If you go the digital route, you can pick it up for either $84.95 for the PS4/PS5 or $89.95 for the Xbox. There’s also a digital-only deluxe edition for $99.95, which includes a handful of costume items, along with early access 72 hours before the game launches.

If you’re looking to pick up Lies of P for PC, your only option is Steam, which lists the standard edition for $89.95 and the deluxe edition for $99.95.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Lies of P in Australia:

Mighty Ape : $74 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $74 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Gorilla Gaming : $74 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $74 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Amazon Australia : $79 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 + free shipping (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Big W : $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) PlayStation Store : $84.95 (Standard) | $99.95 (Deluxe)

: $84.95 (Standard) | $99.95 (Deluxe) JB Hi-Fi : $89 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $89 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Xbox Store : $89.95 (Standard) | $99.95 (Deluxe)

: $89.95 (Standard) | $99.95 (Deluxe) Steam : $89.95 (Standard) | $99.95 (Deluxe)

: $89.95 (Standard) | $99.95 (Deluxe) EB Games: $99.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

Lies of P will launch in Australia on September 19, on the PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.