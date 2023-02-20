‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
We’re Not Lying: Lies Of P Is Releasing In August

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: February 20, 2023 at 3:53 pm
Image: Neowiz

Remember that dark and brooding Pinocchio game that was announced in 2021Lies of P? Well, it’s coming this year.

Lies of P is described as an “action souls-like game set in a dark Belle Époque world”, and is being developed by Neowiz’s Round8 studio. It takes the story of Pinocchio, a funny little wooden boy built by a lonely old man and brought to life by a fairy lady that had nothing better to do, and somehow makes it more creepy.

You play as Pinocchio himself but rather than being a cheeky little boy, you’re a man-looking puppet mechanoid. Your task is to find Mr. Geppetto, and go absolutely ham on anybody else that gets in the way while also upgrading yourself as a customisable doll. Also, lying is essential if you want to become a real boy.

During IGN Fan Fest, Lies of P got a brand new trailer as well as a release window of August 2023. You can check out the trailer below.

My first thought when seeing this trailer? Yuck. What a yucky creature. I hate the way it squelches, and I hate its horrible yucky appearance. I want to become Pinocchio for the sole purpose of ridding the world of this putrid beast.

Lies of P is honestly one of the weirdest adaptations I’ve heard of in a while, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t look sick. The visuals are absolutely stunning, the Souls-like combat looks like a whole lot of hack’n’slash fun, and the concept of adding new parts to your robot boy to make him stronger goes hard as hell.

The last time we saw Lies of P was at Gamescom last year, which was also the first time we saw what in-game combat looks like. Lemme tell ya, it looks good as hell. It’s also going to be on Game Pass on release, meaning that one can simply jump right into the shoes of the robo-boy.

Lies of P will be released in August of this year for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • You say you’re not lying, but if the game is later delayed until October it’s not going to stop the word from being casually thrown around in forums and comments sections everywhere.

