Maccas Is Doing Something With Overwatch 2 This Week

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: October 10, 2022 at 12:18 pm -
Image: Overwatch 2, McDonalds, Kotaku Australia

Because it seems we haven’t written enough about McDonalds in the last week, a new wrinkle: apparently, Maccas in Australia has struck a deal with Blizzard on promotion for Overwatch 2.

The first tease arrived on social media earlier today.

What is it, though? A special burger? A regular Maccas combo in an Overwatch 2 branded container? Are they finally taking the plunge and turning the Happy Meal into a loot box? Who knows. It’s the day after PAX Aus and, if they put it in front of me right now, in a moment of weakness, I’d probably eat it.

Place your bets in the comments below: is it just going to be a pulled pork Roadhog burger, or something more interesting? Let’s discuss.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • This is why AAA games refuse to delay games and release them despite horrendous connectivity or bug issues… they are already into merchandise and cross promotional contracts they can’t break.

