PSA: If Your Name Is Max, Turtle Beach Wants To Give You A Free Headset

Before I even dive into this story, no, this is not one of our competitions, though we did just give away four Turtle Beach headsets this week.

Turtle Beach has a pair of new headsets for the Xbox coming out in the very near future, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max. Both of these headsets are what Turtle Beach hopes will give it a push into that tough and rarified upper-tier video game peripheral market.

But it is also not without a sense of humour. Because of the brassy, capitalised MAX in its name, Turtle Beach is on the hunt for any and all Australians named Max who would like a free gaming headset. Statistically speaking, there aren’t that many of you Maxes in Australia. The most recent ABS data indicates that only 0.18% of all Australians are named Max, or some variant thereof like Maxine or Maximillian. That’s about 48,000 people, which isn’t a lot.

What this means for you, Maxes, is that you’re all in with a reasonable shot of nabbing a free headset. If you are a true Max, and can verify such, there are but three steps on the path to a free Turtle Beach headset.

Be, or know, a Max Hit this very Max-specific link, verify your inherent Maxitude, and Have a quick read about why Turtle Beach thinks these headsets are pretty good

Turtle Beach says the number of headphones it can give away is limited. But, here’s what you need to know: There are 120 of the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX headsets and 30 of the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max headsets up for grabs, meaning the first 150 Maxes to slam in a claim will get one. Turtle Beach also says the headset you get will be chosen at random and there is no swapsies. You’ll find out if you’ve won within the next 5 business days after the competition closes, and your headset will be sent via good old snail mail.

The form in the link above will open for applications from 12:00 am on Friday, October 14th and closes again at 11.59 pm that very night.

Go forth and claim your headset, Maxes, as is your right.