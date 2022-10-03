The Humble Store’s Got A Huge Sale On Anime Games This Week

A Monday morning PSA for you: there’s a huge sale on anime games going on over at the Humble Store this week. Some of these games have got really deep discounts applied right now, so if you’ve had them on your wishlist for a minute, now might be a good time to grab them. My picks? Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, a game that is, no lie, one of the best football games to come out in the last five years, is a bargain at under $25. Persona 5 Strikers on PC, down to under $50 is still pricey for a game of its age, but it is 50% off (and still a great game). Great Ace Attorney Chronicles under $40 is a ripper deal, in my opinion.

Seriously, the list is long and the discounts are solid all around. I could go on all day. Here are a few choice cuts:

River City Girls ($30, 30% off)

Scarlet Nexus ($27.83, 70% off)

Tales of Arise ($46.38, 50% off)

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Megamix+ ($44.76, 20% off)

Persona 5 Strikers ($49.97, 50% off)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania ($28.77, 40% off)

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission ($13.91, 85% off)

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions ($23.19, 75% off)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy ($19.97, 50% off)

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles ($35.61, 38% off)

Okami HD ($14.97, 50% off)

Code Vein ($14.99, 80% off)

Dragon Ball FighterZ ($12.74, 85% off)

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom ($14.84, 84% off)

Guilty Gear XX ΛCORE CORE PLUS R ($4.63, 80% off)

This is just a handful of the games involved in this sale. There are so many more, like Tekken 7, Mega Man, Ys, more Tales, and known anime like My Hero Academia, Naruto, and Kill la Kill.

You can find the full sale at the Humble Store right over here.