See Games Differently

Unreal Tournament Is A Browser Game Now (Kind Of)

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: October 27, 2022 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:browser games
epic gamesunreal tournamentunreal tournament 99
Unreal Tournament Is A Browser Game Now (Kind Of)
Image: Epic Games

The older I get, the more common it becomes to see the games of my youth, games that would have brought my then state-of-the-art PC undone, running on ever more trivial and mundane platforms.

Most days, its Doom running on a fridge magnet or someone’s big toe, or whatever else it’s been optimised for now. But today, it’s Unreal Tournament on a web browser. Epic Games’ breakout multiplayer shooter, a game that turned my poor old Pentium 133 inside out and forced an upgrade, can now run natively in the browser I’m using to write this very article.

The project is called ‘UT99 for the web’ and is the creation of programmer, designer and port enthusiast Ryan Gordon. What you get is not the full game of Unreal Tournament — that would be a very big download and, as Gordon himself states, UT is not his game to give out. Epic is still selling the game on Steam, and even has an open source, free-to-play version available. Thus, to avoid a legal smackdown, Gordon has instead taken the game’s famous fly-through intro sequence and ported it to a format that can run natively in a web browser as a proof of concept.

This is not the full game, but rather a proof of concept. What Gordon is saying is that the complete Unreal Tournament experience could be played in a browser.

Once again, I used to struggle to get this game to work on my family PC, and now it runs on the latest version of Firefox.

A few things to know about UT99 for the web: it’s about a 200mb download, which may freeze your browser depending on your hardware. It’s also known to fail on Safari on mobile, as well as the pre-Win10 Creators Update version of Edge and Internet Explorer. As noted, you can’t start a game because the game isn’t there and it will crash. Gordon used the Emscripten compiler, SDL2 dev library and Regal OpenGL layer to accomplish his feat.

Kind of want to play UT now, not gonna lie.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.