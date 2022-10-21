What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks: it’s Friday. The Good Day. Crack a cool beverage of your choice and let’s talk about the weekend ahead.

This weekend, I’ve got a bit of work-related gaming to do. I’ve got Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope to sink my teeth into. We were not offered a review code as Ubisoft doesn’t really talk to Kotaku US and that blanket review blacklist extends to Aus as well. A bummer to be sure, but it is what it is.

Hello to the genuinely good people I know at Ubisoft Australia. I do miss you guys.

The other big bit of work-related gaming has to do with God of War Ragnarok. Under the terms of the review embargo, I can’t say anything else about the game right now other than to confirm that yes, Ruby and I are both playing it for coverage, probably as you read this.

I also wrapped up the Gotham Knights review this week. As you may have heard around the traps, things are not great in Gotham.

If I have time, I’d also like to tip a little more time into A Plague Tale: Requiem because I quite like it and I’d like to write about it at some point. As we barrel towards the end of a year bereft of AAA and big name titles, they all finally seem to be arriving at once. Busy times indeed.

A perfect moment to ask the big question, then: what are you playing this weekend? Are going to roll the dice on Gotham Knights? Jump into Mario + Rabbids? Restart Persona 5 now that it’s on Game Pass? There’s a lot going on and we only have so many hours in the weekend. Remember to pace yourself, and drink some water every once in a while.

Thanks for hanging out with us again this week! We really do appreciate you being here. As always, whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.