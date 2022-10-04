You Can’t Play Overwatch 2 Right Now Because It’s Under Attack

If you’ve been having trouble getting into Overwatch 2 on launch, you’re not alone. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra announced on Twitter that the Overwatch 2 servers are currently undergoing a “mass” distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. This is likely the main culprit for the connection issues plaguing anyone who’s trying to log into the game.

Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues. https://t.co/4GwrfHEiBE — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) October 4, 2022

Overwatch 2 just launched today, and people have been reporting obscenely long wait times, with some sitting behind tens of thousands of players. There have been other launch issues, such as missing cosmetics, missing match histories, and buggy cameras. Weird errors are normal for a massive live service game launch. But someone trying to inflict a cyberattack on Overwatch 2 is not quite so common.

The servers will likely be back soon. Probably. We just don’t have an exact ETA on that. Kotaku reached out to Blizzard about when the servers will be back to full capacity but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Blizzard’s new free-to-play shooter is intended as a complete replacement for the original Overwatch, which just saw its servers go offline yesterday after six years. That means you can’t just hop into Overwatch while you wait for the DDoS attack to be over, unfortunately. Critics who pre-screened Overwatch 2 seemed sold on the actual gameplay, but felt a little cold on the gated live service progression for unlocking characters. People were already convinced that Overwatch 2 is barely more than an update for a perfectly serviceable competitive game, so the free-to-play shift felt like one of the bigger changes was a huge bummer to many fans.

Anyway, I hope you can at least get your place in line back once Blizzard gets the servers back under control.