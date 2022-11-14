See Games Differently

Am I Losing It Or Does The Xbox Gilded Hunter Holiday Bundle Look Like A Loot Box?

2
David Smith

David Smith

Published 4 hours ago: November 15, 2022 at 9:45 am
Am I Losing It Or Does The Xbox Gilded Hunter Holiday Bundle Look Like A Loot Box?
Image: Xbox

Take a look at this new Xbox Gilded Hunter bundle in the header pic for me real quick and tell me if you think I’m crazy: it looks like a loot box, doesn’t it? It looks like a real-life loot box you can buy in a shop.

It’s called the Gilded Hunter Bundle and was announced via the official Xbox Wire blog this morning. Here’s what’s in it:

  • An Xbox Series S console
  • Nine in-game cosmetics for Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League (so clearly a partnership with Epic Games, which owns all three)
  • Fall Guys: Falltron Ultra Costume, Falltronic Emote, Falltronic Nameplate, and 1,000 Show-Bucks
  • Fortnite: Bundle includes the Hunter Saber Outfit (with a variant style), the Saber’s Fang Pickaxe (also with a variant style), a The Hunt Begins weapon wrap and 1,000 V-Bucks
  • Rocket League: Fennec Car, Huntress Decal, Orange Hexphase Boost, Titanium Asto CSX Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits

Why does this feel like I’m being sold a real-life loot box here? I get it, this is a bundle for parents looking to get their kids a console for Christmas and this sets them up with a system and three, free, ongoing games in one fell swoop. Its goal is to solve a specific problem for as many parents as it can. But, to me, the way it’s been packaged and marketed recalls a Legendary-tier drop from a loot box. The gold colouring, the fact that it’s called a Gilded Hunter Bundle, that it comes with a stack of in-game currency and items instead of any actual games … I don’t know, man. Maybe I’m just aging too far beyond The Demographic now, but it doesn’t sit quite right with me. Is this where we’re at now? The aesthetics of pretend in-game scarcity, already used to exploit players, are being used to sell these devices now too?

The Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle will run you $499 here in Australia. You’ll be able to get it through the usual local retailers, and the Microsoft Store from November 29.

Over to you lot for this one. Am I overthinking this? Or does it actually look like a loot box you can buy for real? Would a bundle like this put an end to your hunt for Christmas gifts? Let me know in the comments.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • That promotional image certainly pushes the effect hard and I have to agree. Seems they are literally giving you the contents of one of each games loot box bundled into one big bundle with a console.

    • While the image screams it, it’s the content it’s just skins and currency that make we go wtf… it could of been worse a faux loot box filled of loot boxes that awarded random loot boxes in different games.

