Am I Losing It Or Does The Xbox Gilded Hunter Holiday Bundle Look Like A Loot Box?

Take a look at this new Xbox Gilded Hunter bundle in the header pic for me real quick and tell me if you think I’m crazy: it looks like a loot box, doesn’t it? It looks like a real-life loot box you can buy in a shop.

It’s called the Gilded Hunter Bundle and was announced via the official Xbox Wire blog this morning. Here’s what’s in it:

An Xbox Series S console

Nine in-game cosmetics for Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League (so clearly a partnership with Epic Games, which owns all three)

Fall Guys: Falltron Ultra Costume, Falltronic Emote, Falltronic Nameplate, and 1,000 Show-Bucks

Fortnite: Bundle includes the Hunter Saber Outfit (with a variant style), the Saber’s Fang Pickaxe (also with a variant style), a The Hunt Begins weapon wrap and 1,000 V-Bucks

Rocket League: Fennec Car, Huntress Decal, Orange Hexphase Boost, Titanium Asto CSX Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits

Why does this feel like I’m being sold a real-life loot box here? I get it, this is a bundle for parents looking to get their kids a console for Christmas and this sets them up with a system and three, free, ongoing games in one fell swoop. Its goal is to solve a specific problem for as many parents as it can. But, to me, the way it’s been packaged and marketed recalls a Legendary-tier drop from a loot box. The gold colouring, the fact that it’s called a Gilded Hunter Bundle, that it comes with a stack of in-game currency and items instead of any actual games … I don’t know, man. Maybe I’m just aging too far beyond The Demographic now, but it doesn’t sit quite right with me. Is this where we’re at now? The aesthetics of pretend in-game scarcity, already used to exploit players, are being used to sell these devices now too?

The Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle will run you $499 here in Australia. You’ll be able to get it through the usual local retailers, and the Microsoft Store from November 29.

Over to you lot for this one. Am I overthinking this? Or does it actually look like a loot box you can buy for real? Would a bundle like this put an end to your hunt for Christmas gifts? Let me know in the comments.