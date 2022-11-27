Amouranth Streamed ‘More Overwatch 2 Than Hot Tub’ Last Month, Says ‘Life Is Better’

Over a month after announcing that she was splitting from her husband following accusations of an abusive relationship, streamer Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa has taken to Twitter to reveal some news (and statistics) about how things have been going in the weeks since.

One of the most popular streamers on the planet — and at the moment the only woman in Twitch’s top 100 list — Amouranth made the allegations against her husband in October, before announcing that she was leaving him and that she was regaining control of her finances. Now, in a series of tweets made over the weekend, she has shared some of the first news and info (outside of her streams, at least) on how things have been going.

First up, she has posted a detail breakdown of her total time spent streaming various games and activities since returning to Twitch recently (she had understandably taken a break after the allegations and split first surfaced), in response to criticisms that her content “hasn’t changed”. She says that before her split she had spent “50%+ or more” of her time on camera doing “hot tub” streams, and now that was down to around 10%:

Weird L take that my content hasn’t changed



90 days ago I was doing 50%+ or more hot tub, now it’s like sub 10%? pic.twitter.com/L76ZvosVt7 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 27, 2022

Those hot tub streams had been cited by Amouranth as one of the factors in her separation, as we reported at the time:

Her husband is also accused of coercing her to broadcast content, like telling her to “commit to the grind because it was a good financial opportunity,” and continue posting a high number of “hot tub” videos even when she didn’t want to, or driving her to engage in events like lengthy streams because he had made threats against her.

I played more overwatch than I did hot tub. That’s NEVER HAPPENED — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 27, 2022

Addressing further criticism on Twitter, with someone accusing her of the whole thing being a “rebrand”, she says “I get to do what I want, and I still make 7 fig money a month. Life is better”.

Not about rebrand, I literally don’t care. I get to do what I want, and I still make 7 fig money a month. Life is better ❤️ https://t.co/pvdGDvQ9Zu — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 27, 2022

