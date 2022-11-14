God Of War: Ragnarok Can Be Pokemon Snap, If You Want

I, like many other folks at the moment, have been playing a lot of God of War: Ragnarok. I’ve also, in a way, been playing Pokemon Snap within it.

The world of God of War: Ragnarok is vast and filled with life, most of which will try to brutally disembowel you if you get too close. There are lizards that nip at your ankles, toad men that vomit acid on you, and blue lion-type beasts that are just gagging to eat you. Hell, there are even flowers that want nothing more than to shoot you in the head. Can’t a guy catch a freakin’ break?

The answer is yes, a guy CAN catch a freakin’ break. While Photo Mode hasn’t been made available in God of War: Ragnarok just yet (although some folks have managed to get it working through the backend), we do know that it is coming eventually. I personally love a good photo mode in a game, especially when it’s a real pretty one, so I’m excited to get snapping when it eventually does get released in an update. However, the lack of a photo mode has not stopped me from admiring creatures in the game that do not want me dead.

Note: I actually have no way of knowing whether or not these animals want me dead. They haven’t attacked me, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility that a funny little monkey hopes I get decapitated. The odds are low, but they are never zero.

So while I’ve been travelling through the Nine Realms, I’ve happened upon all sorts of funky little beasts. In those moments, I’ve felt an urge like no other. I simply had to stand as close as I could, get the right angle, and snap a screenshot. After doing so, I crop the picture and put it in my little collection. It has calmed me greatly in many moments of rage.

Here’s what I’ve got in my little collection so far, and I hope to get many more pictures and hopefully become the greatest animal photographer in all of the Nine Realms once photo mode is released.

Here’s a cool monkey I saw. When I first saw this monkey I saw it in the distance and I thought it was a gremlin from Gremlins. This was incorrect, and I felt a sense of ease flow through me as I realised it was just a funny little monkey. I love the monkey, it’s just a little guy.

Here’s a cool tortoise I saw. I think a tree tortoise has to be one of the top 5 coolest tortoises you can see in a video game and even in real life. I wondered how big the tortoise would get in its life, and how big the tree would grow. I think this tortoise would probably laugh if I got boiled in oil, but that’s okay.

Here’s a cool lizard I saw. I’ve seen lizards that want to beat the shit out of me, and also lizards that look more like grown men than lizards. This lizard was not in line with either of those things and instead seemed to prefer chilling out and hanging loose. A very cool lizard.

Here are some cool bugs I saw. I hate bugs with my life and think they are scary and yuck, but these bugs were cool. Very chill. If one of them flew at me, I would throw up and die immediately. They didn’t do that, so I live to slay another day.

FUCK YOU FUCK YOU FUCK YOU FUCK YOU FUCK YOU FUCK YOU

I took another picture of the monkey.

Here are some cool jellyfish I saw. They were so big and they weren’t even in the ocean, instead, they blubbed through the sky. It was really magical, and it made me feel like everything was okay for a moment. What a time to be alive. I love nature.