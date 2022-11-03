Here’s All The Graphics Modes In God Of War Ragnarok

PlayStation has released a helpful table illustrating all of the graphics modes present in God of War: Ragnarok.

The standard configuration for most players will be a choice between the 4K30 Quality mode and the 1080p60 Performance mode, but there are quite a few other modes to choose from, depending on your setup.

Across the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5, there are a total of nine graphics modes (one for each of the Norse realms, I suppose) that players will be able to access. Let’s break them down.

PS5

Because the PS5 has access to expanded video features like variable refresh rates (VRR) and compatibility with high frame rate (HFR) TVs, Sony’s newest console is where you’ll find the bulk of the God of War: Ragnarok graphics options. This really shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Here’s the full list of options:

Performance

1440p-2160p resolution

60fps target

Performance + HFR

1440p resolution

Unlocked 60fps

Performance + HFR + VRR

1440p resolution

Unlocked 60fps

Quality

2160p (Native 4K) resolution

30fps target

Quality + HFR

1800-2160p resolution

40fps target

Quality + HFR + VRR

1800-2160p resolution

40fps target

PS4

Your options are a little more limited on the PS4, but there’s still a few modes you can choose from depending on your setup.

Performance (PS4 Pro)

1080-1656p resolution

Unlocked 30fps

Quality (PS4 Pro)

1440-1656p resolution

30fps target

PS4 Standard

1080p resolution

30fps target

At this point, it’s worth noting a couple of things. First, no matter what hardware you have on hand, your mileage may vary. That’s because PlayStation is measuring a lot of these stats on an optimal setup, namely a high-end TV capable of 4K resolution and high refresh rates with a top-of-the-line HDMI 2.1 cable. If your home theatre can’t match that — and in complete fairness, few can — then you can and should expect variations in performance.

Like a lot of you, I will be eagerly awaiting Digital Foundry’s wrap-up on this one so we can pore over the performance details and final numbers together.

God of War: Ragnarok launches for PlayStation platforms on November 9.