What Benefits Are On Offer With JB Hi-Fi’s New Perks Program?

For too long, JB Hi-Fi has gone without a loyalty program – but a new era begins today. The electronics outlet has launched JB Hi-Fi Perks around Australia, and it comes with some decent incentives for returning customers.

Here’s how JB Perks works.

What is JB Perks?

For some time now, JB Hi-Fi has allowed you to create an account that will keep track of your digital receipts and online purchases. But the company has never really offered a loyalty system with bonuses or deals, like other retailers.

JB Perks, which has now launched Australia-wide after being in a limited trial period, changes all that.

We’ll know exactly how this works as its established in the coming weeks but it seems like it will be a more formal system of what already exists with customers receiving voucher barcodes for exclusive offers, which can be redeemed in-store or online.

If you want to check it out you can sign up for a JB Perks account online now by providing your email or via Google or Facebook.

What member benefits are on offer?

JB has outlined just some of the perks you’ll be able to access under the new loyalty system on its website. So far, this includes:

$10 welcome coupon for joining JB Perks

Exclusive member discounts for Perks account-holders

Early sales notifications: Be the first to know when JB’s biggest and best sales are happening

Birthday perk: Link your birthday month to your account, and JB will send you a gift to celebrate

Digital receipts: Take the hassle out of returns and warranties by storing all your receipts to your account.

It’s a fairly basic loyalty program as far as they go, but it should make taking advantage of JB deals a bit easier and more consistent.

JB Hi-Fi has plenty of good sales to look forward to with Black Friday coming up, so keep an eye on your new Perks account to see what’s happening.