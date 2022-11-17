League Of Geeks’ New Game Jumplight Odyssey Is A Love Letter to Starblazers, Robotech

After unveiling its grand strategy game Solium Infernum just last month, Melbourne developer League of Geeks has announced a second new game, Jumplight Odyssey.

It’s a roguelite colony management sim inspired by sci-fi anime of the 1970’s. Hit the trailer below and let the wave of Starblazers and Robotech vibes wash over you.

In a scenario reminiscent of the 2004 Battlestar Galactica pilot, your battered, weary colony has lost its home to the overwhelming might of an invading force. If your colony has any hope of picking up the pieces, it must regularly jump to new systems on its way to the Forever Star. Pursued by the warmongering Zutopans, you’ll have to manage your existing crew, maintain and upgrade your ship’s facilities, pick up new refugees, and navigate the chaos of being on the run.

The game was developed in conjunction with the global games investment fund Kowloon Nights.

Here’s a few screenies from the Steam page:

That should give you an idea of the flavour, at the very least. You can see in these screens that the base building aspect is reminiscent of something like Fallout Shelter. Each room is bolted on as they are developed, and you can assign staff based on overall skillset. My favourite screenshot is the one where the very expensive-looking science room is on fire and everyone is dead. That will happen a lot in my playthrough, I’m sure.

Jumplight Odyssey has no release date at this stage, though its Steam page lists a 2023 release window. Congratulations to the legends at LoG, what a year you guys are having. You can wishlist Jumplight Odyssey here.