See Games Differently

League Of Geeks’ New Game Jumplight Odyssey Is A Love Letter to Starblazers, Robotech

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 58 mins ago: November 18, 2022 at 6:18 am -
Filed to:aussie games
aussie indiesaustralian gamesindiesjumplight odysseyleague of geeksrobotechstarblazers
League Of Geeks’ New Game Jumplight Odyssey Is A Love Letter to Starblazers, Robotech
Image: League of Geeks

After unveiling its grand strategy game Solium Infernum just last month, Melbourne developer League of Geeks has announced a second new game, Jumplight Odyssey.

It’s a roguelite colony management sim inspired by sci-fi anime of the 1970’s. Hit the trailer below and let the wave of Starblazers and Robotech vibes wash over you.

In a scenario reminiscent of the 2004 Battlestar Galactica pilot, your battered, weary colony has lost its home to the overwhelming might of an invading force. If your colony has any hope of picking up the pieces, it must regularly jump to new systems on its way to the Forever Star. Pursued by the warmongering Zutopans, you’ll have to manage your existing crew, maintain and upgrade your ship’s facilities, pick up new refugees, and navigate the chaos of being on the run.

The game was developed in conjunction with the global games investment fund Kowloon Nights.

Here’s a few screenies from the Steam page:

League Of Geeks’ New Game Jumplight Odyssey Is A Love Letter to Starblazers, Robotech
Image: Jumplight Odyssey, League of Geeks
League Of Geeks’ New Game Jumplight Odyssey Is A Love Letter to Starblazers, Robotech
Image: Jumplight Odyssey, League of Geeks
League Of Geeks’ New Game Jumplight Odyssey Is A Love Letter to Starblazers, Robotech
Image: Jumplight Odyssey, League of Geeks
League Of Geeks’ New Game Jumplight Odyssey Is A Love Letter to Starblazers, Robotech
Image: Jumplight Odyssey, League of Geeks

That should give you an idea of the flavour, at the very least. You can see in these screens that the base building aspect is reminiscent of something like Fallout Shelter. Each room is bolted on as they are developed, and you can assign staff based on overall skillset. My favourite screenshot is the one where the very expensive-looking science room is on fire and everyone is dead. That will happen a lot in my playthrough, I’m sure.

Jumplight Odyssey has no release date at this stage, though its Steam page lists a 2023 release window. Congratulations to the legends at LoG, what a year you guys are having. You can wishlist Jumplight Odyssey here.

 

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.