New Overwatch 2 Hero To Appear At OWL Finals, Fans Think It’s Mauga

Overwatch 2 will kick off its Season 2 Battle Pass starting December 6, and with that wave of new content comes a new hero to play.

It’s not known who the hero is just yet, however there have been several leaks in the last week or two that have pointed to a new Overwatch 2 hero called Mauga. Blizzard has teased an announcement will be made during tomorrow’s Overwatch League finals broadcast.

Get an early look at the next #Overwatch2 hero. Friday, Nov 4 at #OWLGrandFinals. Tune in 👀 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 3, 2022

If you are an Overwatch lore hound, the name Mauga might sound familiar. The character first appeared in a short story released around the time Baptiste was unveiled. Rumours began to swirl in June after a French YouTuber called Potxeca claimed developers Aaron Keller and Geoff Goodman told them that Mauga was bound for the game. That video, it seems, was hastily deleted.

If you’re not sure who Mauga is, he’s this guy.

The big one, in the back.

Safe to say, I reckon he might be a tank, which is the class of hero that Blizzard confirmed will arrive in the game in Season 2.

As you can see from the embedded tweet above, Blizzard says that what it plans to show is a “first-look” at the character. That probably means there’ll be a short trailer showcasing their abilities, or maybe even one of those art reel animated shorts introducing them.

Overwatch 2 finds itself in an interesting spot with its current roster of heroes. Since the game launched last month, Blizzard has had to disable multiple characters due to glitches and exploits players were using to grief others or gain an unfair advantage. Bastion and Torbjorn were the first to disappear, and now Mei has gone the same way. Mei’s disabling follows another story about a specific Lucio skin that produced an effect enemy players could see through walls.

And that’s to say nothing of the game’s ongoing balance problems, or the overall sense of community dissatisfaction with its new 5v5 DPS-heavy design. But there’s another problem too: new Overwatch heroes have historically arrived mightily overpowered, only to be slowly nerfed and tweaked over multiple patches until players can’t break the game with them anymore. If Mauga is indeed on his way to Overwatch 2, it seems he is set to arrive on a battlefield much more upset and uneven than usual.

As much as fans look forward to New Hero Day, it feels like maybe Overwatch 2 might need to get its house more fully in order before it goes throwing new heroes into the mix.