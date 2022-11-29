See Games Differently

Our Top Picks From The PlayStation Store Indies Sale

Our Top Picks From The PlayStation Store Indies Sale
Image: Drinkbox Studios / Devolver Digital / tinyBuild / Kotaku Australia

The PlayStation Store has a big ol’ indie game sale going on, and there’s some real juicy deals going on.

The PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale dropped big boy titles left, right, and centre at very reasonable prices, which we truly love to see. There is no sweeter feeling that buying a game for cheap as chips. Sadly that sale ended yesterday, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any others going on.

I’m the type of MFer that will see a game I love go on sale and flock to whoever is willing to listen to tell them to buy it while it’s cheap. I’m a bargain queen. I love a good deal. If you’re reading this, I assume you are too, and you’ll be happy to know that 2021’s indie smash hit Death’s Door is going for a whopping 50% off at the moment. Buy it. Play it. It rocks.

I’ve conglomerated some of the sweetest indie titles that are on sale on the PlayStation Store as part of their PlayStation Indies sale for your viewing pleasure. If you’d like to check out the full line-up of indie games on sale, you can follow this link right here.

Now join me as we see just some of what’s on sale.

Our picks from the PlayStation Indies sale

There’s a lot of good stuff to choose from, especially Death’s Door which was one of my favourite games of last year and Tinykin, one of my favourite games of this year. Spoiled for choice, in my opinion!

The PlayStation Indies sale ends on December 22nd, 2022.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

