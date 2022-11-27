Street Fighter 6 Rated 15+ In Korea, Fuelling Release Date Rumours

Street Fighter 6 has been rated by South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee, lending a tinge of legitimacy to rumours that a release date announcement is imminent.

As reported by our mates over at GamesHub, the rating was originally spotted by eagle-eyed ResetEra users and quickly run through Google Translate. Street Fighter 6 received a 15+ certificate, which tracks, the committee citing sexual references and behaviour related to revealing character costumes. Also considered: violence (obviously) and references to alcohol and drug use.

As things stand right now, Street Fighter 6 is still running with a ‘2023’ release window. Though Korea has had a habit of filing its ratings well in advance of a release date announcement, the timing coincides with suggestions that Street Fighter 6 will feature heavily at The Game Awards next week. This follows several playable beta versions that helped Capcom fine-tune certain mechanics and take on community feedback, and gritty, surprising revision to Ken’s backstory.

As Gameshub states, the pipeline from rating to release is usually fairly short. It’s not uncommon for Korea to drop its rating certificate first, followed by Australia a few weeks later. At this stage, though, no other country has dropped a rating for Street Fighter 6 just yet.

The Game Awards is set to stream on Friday, December 9 at 11 AM AEST. We’ll find out for sure if a release is coming then (along with the hundred or so other trailers organiser Geoff Keighley plans to drop during the show).