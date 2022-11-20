This Week In Games Australia: Everything Launches On A Tuesday

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, Kotaku Australia’s quick start guide to what you’ll be playing in the days ahead! This week, everything is launching on Tuesday. I don’t know why everything is launching on Tuesday, but they are. Another mystery of the byzantine system of video game distribution. Nevertheless, there’s some great gear out this week: Evil West and Gungrave G.O.R.E. finally arrive, as does the annual Just Dance drop for those still keen on the dance and movement genre (a lot of you, if Ubisoft’s financials are any indication).

Here’s what you’ll be playing this week (Tuesday):

November 22

Evil West (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

If you’ve ever been reading a gothic horror story and thought to yourself, ‘You know what could really improve this? Cowboys,” then Evil West is the game for you. A third person shooter in which you play a spellslinging Van Helsing-type cowboy fighting back against a demonic, vampiric blight. It’s one of two odd little AA games that are out this week and, quite frankly, I love to see it. There been a real dearth of weird little AA games in recent years, the space almost drying up. But AA is where some of the industry’s best and most ambitious ideas have traditionally come from. AA is where teams that have finally gotten their big shot, but still don’t have the budget, throw everything at the wall anyway. Even if the games don’t always end up being great, they’re often memorable.

Garfield Lasagna Party (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

I am including this as a specific nod to my friend Kieron Verbrugge over at Press Start Australia. Hi Kieron. Do not play this game, mate. This is for your own good.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

If you’ve already knocked over Bayonetta 3 and you’re looking for more heavily-stylised shooty-bangs, then Gungrave G.O.R.E. should scratch the itch. It’s all very over-the-top JoJo posing and anime violence, with a hail of gunfire thrown in for good measure. This week’s other AA winner.

Just Dance 2023 Edition (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

People make fun of Ubisoft’s dogged insistence on pushing out a new Just Dance game every year, but the franchise is a proven money maker at Christmas time. A pillar of Ubisoft’s year-end financials, the company was still producing new versions of it for the Wii only a few years ago. Just Dance is a bit like FIFA at EA — it reliably pays the bills.

Syberia: The World Before (PS5)

An adventure through time, Syberia: The World Before splits its story between 17-year-old Dana Roze in 1937 and Kate Walker in 2004. Fans of the long-running Syberia series have already thrown down a preorder, but in case you didn’t know it was coming, now you do.