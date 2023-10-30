EB Games’ Christmas Sale Has Begun And Oh My God This Is A Lot Of Discounts

Believe it or not, it really is that time of year again, folks. EB Games has kicked off its Christmas sale, and there is a stack of deals on if you’re looking to save a buck on games. In fact, there are a lot of games in this sale that launched in 2023 that are now half off.
I have gone absolutely overboard with this list. For that, I apologise (and you’re welcome?). My selection criteria for the games that appear below is as follows:
- I’ve only listed games categorised as New condition, no preowned
- I’ve looked for genuinely deep discounts
- I’ve looked for games that are recent, or released in 2023
- I’ve looked for games that are discounted less frequently
- and I’ve looked for platform must-haves and curiosities
Hopefully this list helps you save a buck coming into Christmas. There are some really interesting games among the discounts. Forspoken is in here. Street Fighter 6 is going insanely cheap for only being a few months old. There are $400 collector’s editions in here that are down to $99 (a damning indictment of EB stashing sought-after CEs behind its Level 5 preorder system). And the thing is: I ran out of steam. I got through 20 pages of deals to put this yarn together, and there were more.
Xbox owners, there wasn’t as much on the go for you, but I’ve tried not to do you dirty and built as solid a list as I could for you. The major publishers are really letting you down when it comes to brick-and-mortar sales.
And all of this is before we even dive into the preowned section, which has even more games. You can paw through that digital bargain bin right over here.
Alright, let’s get into it.
PS5/PS4
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5)
- $47 (was $99.95)
- Aliens: Dark Descent (PS4)
- $36 (was $59.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4)
- $14.98 (was $29.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)
- $23 (was $49.95)
- Atomic Heart (PS5)
- $54.98 (was $109.95)
- Company of Heroes 3: Console Edition (PS5)
- $49.95 (was $99.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Day One Edition (PS4)
- $28 (was $39.95)
- Deathloop
- $28 (was $99.95)
- DREDGE: Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- $36 (was $49.95)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS5)
- $20 (was $79.95)
- Evil West (PS5)
- $47 (was $99.95)
- Exoprimal (PS5)
- $44.98 (was $89.95)
- Far Cry 6 (PS5)
- $20 (was $49.95)
- Forspoken (PS5)
- $47 (was $79.95)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5)
- $28 (was $99.95)
- Goat Simulator 3 (PS5)
- $20 (was $49.95)
- Gotham Knights: Collector’s Edition (PS5)
- $99 (was $399.95)
- Gotham Knights (PS5)
- $29.98 (was $59.95)
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS5)
- $36 (was $59.95)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. Day One Edition (PS5)
- $24.98 (was $49.95)
- Hogwarts Legacy: Collector’s Edition (PS5)
- $199.95 (was $499.95)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS5)
- $12 (was $19.95)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS5)
- $47 (was $99.95)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- $47 (was $99.95)
- Lego 2K Drive (PS4)
- $57 (was $89.95)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5)
- $36 (was $59.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Enhanced Edition (PS5)
- $28 (was $109.95)
- Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- $47 (was $79.95)
- NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant Edition (PS5)
- $88 (was $119)
- No Man’s Sky (PS5)
- $39.98 (was $79.95)
- No More Heroes 3 (PS5)
- $20 ($39.95)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
- $28 (was $49.95)
- Remnant II (PS5)
- $68 (was $89.95)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5)
- $47 (was $109.95)
- Resident Evil VII biohazard (PS4)
- $15 (was $24.95)
- Riders Republic (PS5)
- $24.98 (was $49.95)
- SIFU – Vengeance Edition (PS5)
- $39.98 (was $79.95)
- Sonic Frontiers (PS5)
- $47 (was $99.95)
- Stray (PS5)
- $47 (was $59.95)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5)
- $47 (was $109.95)
- Tactics Ogre Reborn (PS5)
- $29.98 (was $59.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PS4)
- $34.98 (was $69.95)
- The Quarry (PS5)
- $23 (was $59.95)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PS4)
- $28 (was $49.95)
- Trek to Yomi (PS5)
- $24.95 (was $49.95)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5)
- $47 (was $109.95)
- WWE 2K23 (PS5)
- $47 (was $119.95)
XSX/XBO
- Anno 1800: Console Edition (XSX)
- $20 (was $59.95)
- Dead Island 2: Day One Edition (XSX+XBO)
- $57 (was $99.95)
- Deathloop (XSX)
- $20 (was $99.95)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human (XSX+XBO)
- $20 (was $79.95)
- Far Cry 6 (XSX+XBO)
- $20 (was $49.95)
- Goat Simulator 3
- $20 (was $49.95)
- Gotham Knights: Collector’s Edition (XSX)
- $99 (was $399.95)
- Grand Theft Auto V (XSX)
- $36 (was $59.95)
- Lego 2K Drive (XSX+XBO)
- $69 (was $99.95)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin!! (PS5)
- $47 (was $99.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (XSX+XBO)
- $23 (was $39.95)
- NBA 2K23: Kobe Bryant Edition (XSX)
- $88 (was $119.95)
- Persona 5 Royal (PS5)
- $47 (was $99.95)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (XBO)
- $28 (was $49.95)
- RedFall (XSX)
- $47 (was $119.95)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (XSX)
- $47 (was $109.95)
- Riders Republic (XSX+XBO)
- $24.98 (was $49.95)
- Saints Row: Day One Edition (XSX+XBO)
- $28 (was $69.95)
- Sonic Frontiers (XSX+XBO)
- $47 (was $99.95)
- Street Fighter 6 (XSX)
- $47 (was $109.95)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me (XSX+XBO)
- $15 (was $49.95)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5)
- $28 (was $69.95)
- The Quarry (XSX)
- $23 (was $59.95)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (XBO)
- $28 (was $49.95)
Switch
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- $15 (was $24.95)
- Bear & Breakfast
- $47 (was $69.95)
- DREDGE: Deluxe Edition
- $57 ($69.95)
- Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted
- $47 (was $59.95)
- Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach
- $47 (was $69.95)
- Lego 2K Drive
- $57 (was $89.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- $57 (was $79.95)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- $20 (was $29.95)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- $28 (was $79.95)
- Mario Strikers Battle League Football
- $57 (was $79.95)
- Mineko’s Night Market
- $47 (was $54.95)
- Moving Out 2
- $47 (was $69.95)
- NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant Edition
- $57 (was $89.95)
- New Tales From The Borderlands: Deluxe Edition
- $28 (was $59.95)
- No Man’s Sky
- $47 (was $79.95)
- Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
- $15 (was $24.95)
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl GOLD
- $9 (was $19.95)
- Sonic Frontiers
- $47 (was $99.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection
- $28 (was $49.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
- $36 (was $69.95)
- Theatrythm: Final Bar Line
- $28 (was $89.95)
- Trials Rising
- $15 (was $24.95)
- Tunic
- $57 (was $79.95)
- Two Point Campus: Enrolment Edition
- $20 (was $59.95)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- $15 (was $24.95)
Image: EB Games, Square Enix, WB Games, Capcom, Gunfire Games, Kotaku Australia
