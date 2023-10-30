EB Games’ Christmas Sale Has Begun And Oh My God This Is A Lot Of Discounts

Believe it or not, it really is that time of year again, folks. EB Games has kicked off its Christmas sale, and there is a stack of deals on if you’re looking to save a buck on games. In fact, there are a lot of games in this sale that launched in 2023 that are now half off.

I have gone absolutely overboard with this list. For that, I apologise (and you’re welcome?). My selection criteria for the games that appear below is as follows:

I’ve only listed games categorised as New condition, no preowned

I’ve looked for genuinely deep discounts

I’ve looked for games that are recent, or released in 2023

I’ve looked for games that are discounted less frequently

and I’ve looked for platform must-haves and curiosities

Hopefully this list helps you save a buck coming into Christmas. There are some really interesting games among the discounts. Forspoken is in here. Street Fighter 6 is going insanely cheap for only being a few months old. There are $400 collector’s editions in here that are down to $99 (a damning indictment of EB stashing sought-after CEs behind its Level 5 preorder system). And the thing is: I ran out of steam. I got through 20 pages of deals to put this yarn together, and there were more.

Xbox owners, there wasn’t as much on the go for you, but I’ve tried not to do you dirty and built as solid a list as I could for you. The major publishers are really letting you down when it comes to brick-and-mortar sales.

And all of this is before we even dive into the preowned section, which has even more games. You can paw through that digital bargain bin right over here.

Alright, let’s get into it.

PS5/PS4

XSX/XBO

Switch

Image: EB Games, Square Enix, WB Games, Capcom, Gunfire Games, Kotaku Australia