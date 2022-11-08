Unfollow ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ Before Your PS5 Spoils It For You

If you are worried about spoilers for God of War: Ragnarök, your PS5, of all things, may be your biggest enemy — especially if you’ve pre-ordered the new God of War from the PlayStation Store. The PS5’s Explore tab has begun showing “related content” for the game, which, unfortunately, could include major spoilers.

Your PS5 automatically “follows” games you buy, which includes pre-orders, and delivers you content from around the web based on those games. Plenty of YouTubers have already uploaded clips of the ending of God of War: Ragnarök and other spoilers related to the game. If you want to avoid all of these, you should immediately unfollow the game on your PS5.

How to unfollow God of War: Ragnarök on the PS5

To do this, boot up your PS5 and go to the Explore menu (it appears in the Games tab on your console’s home screen). Select the “Followed Games” option in the top-right corner of this page and select the Unfollow button next to God of War: Ragnarök. Alternatively, you can go to PS5 Settings > Saved Data > Followed Games > Manage Followed Games and unfollow it.

The best ways to avoid God of War: Ragnarök spoilers

It’s a good idea to stay off the internet as much as possible until you finish God of War: Ragnarök. Gaming creators across the world have been posting about this game non-stop, so the chances of encountering a spoiler is rather high. In particular, YouTube or other social media platforms may feed you a “recommended” article or video with a major spoiler in the title or thumbnail. If you’re serious about blocking out everything God of War, it’s best to go on a short digital detox until you play the game.

Your PS5 also has a setting built in that hides spoilers for video games. You can access it by going to Settings > Saved Data > Spoiler Warnings and enabling the option to hide spoilers. This option works for the most part, but it’s not bulletproof. The odd spoiler may still slip past its filters, which is why it’s still best to unfollow God of War: Ragnarök completely.