The Best TV Shows Of 2022, According To Us

We may have been allowed outside our houses to see some movies this year, but television still tempted us back to our couches. There were some truly phenomenal TV shows in 2022, it’s like picking children to decide what was best. But our team attempted to do just that and bring you a round-up of our favourite TV shows in 2022.

Lifehacker Australia’s best TV shows of 2022

Ozark

“Ozark has been a favourite of mine for many years now, and the final season was pretty damn mind-blowing. If I’m being honest though, the series makes my list of top shows for the year because of Ruth’s badassery alone.” – Steph Nuzzo, Lifehacker Australia

Stream Ozark on Netflix now.

House of the Dragon

“I’m not even ashamed to say that Game of Thrones completely captured me again this year. House of the Dragon was such a return to form for the fantasy series. I absolutely loved meeting all the new Targaryen characters and theorising with my friends each week about how the Dance of Dragons will unfold. Also the memes, I missed them.” – Lauren Rouse, Lifehacker Australia

Read our full review.

Stream House of the Dragon on BINGE.

Ms Marvel

“Ms Marvel, hands down. I absolutely loved the story, the characters and the history. And that cameo right at the end had me squealing,” – Melissa Matheson, Lifehacker/Gizmodo/Kotaku Australia

Read our review.

Stream Ms Marvel on Disney+ now.

Andor

“It has to be Andor. The Dropout is a close second, but Andor is everything I want out of a Star Wars project. None of the boring binary Good v Evil shit, and actually giving the Star Wars story the shades of grey that it sorely lacked in Episodes 7 and 9. It’s a robust show in its own way and ranks among the best Sci-Fi shows ever made,” – Zac Kelly, Gizmodo Australia.

Read our review.

Stream Star Wars: Andor on Disney+ now.

Only Murders in the Building

“My other fave of the year (this was like Sophie’s Choice) is probably Only Murders in the Building. How that show continues to catch me off guard with new twists and fresh murders (…in the building) is beyond me. And I’m a little obsessed with Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin as a trio,” – Steph Nuzzo, Lifehacker Australia

Stream Only Murders in the Building on Disney+.

The Dropout

“The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos has captivated me for YEARS and I have exhausted all podcasts and docos so this was something I was so so SO keen for. It didn’t disappoint,” – Asha Barbaschow, Gizmodo Australia.

Stream The Dropout on Disney+.

Spy x Family

“My favourite TV show released this year without a doubt is SPYxFAMILY. The convergence of cool spy anime with silly slice of life anime makes for an absolute treat, and the dynamic between international spy Loid, bloodthirsty assassin Yor, and adorable psychic Anya results in the most abnormal nuclear family. Also, Loid’s motivation for being a spy being “to create a world where children would not have to cry” is easily the most noble reason for being a spy that I’ve ever heard of,” – Ruby Innes, Kotaku Australia.

Stream Spy x Family on Crunchyroll.

The Sandman

“I remember thinking an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman comics would never happen, but I honestly think not only has Netflix done it, but they’ve done it really well. The Sandman surprised me with its emotional weight, the fascinating characters (some of which only showed up for one episode) and the way in which it brought this dazzling new fantasy world to the screen,” – Lauren Rouse, Lifehacker Australia.

Read our full review.

Stream The Sandman on Netflix.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to great TV shows released this year. Which was your favourite? We want to hear in the comments.

