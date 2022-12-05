Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Gets New Cinematic Trailer, And Is That Varric?

BioWare has dropped a new trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf during its Dragon Age Day fan event, and it’s all about its former-ally-turned-villain Solas.

Spoilers for the ending of Dragon Age: Inquisition and its Trespasser DLC lie ahead, so come back later if you haven’t played them yet,

There’s a lot to unpack from this trailer, so why don’t we start with the obvious: That voice we’re hearing — that’s Varric, right? If it’s not, it certainly sounds an awful lot like the dwarf rogue who became the right-hand of the Inquisitor in the previous game. BioWare has not confirmed that the voice is fact Varric, but they certainly seem to know Solas and are in the fight to stop his plans. In the event that the voice we are hearing is Varric, he will become the second returning character confirmed for Dreadwolf.

Beyond that little tease, the trailer has a couple of updates on Solas, now the Dread Wolf.

“I knew him as Solas,” intones Probably Varric, “a thoughtful mage obsessed with dreams. But long ago, he had a different name: Fen’Harel, the Dread Wolf, ancient Elven god of lies, or heroic rebel against tyranny.

“In his final fight with the Elven gods,” the voice continues, “Solas imprisoned them and created a veil that split our world from the raw magic of the Fade. But now, he wanted to tear down that veil and destroy the world. And we’re the only ones who can stop him.”

Solas is a divisive character in the Dragon Age community. Loved by some for the slow thawing of his proper and detached outer shell during Inquisition, he is loathed by many more for his sudden betrayal at the end of that game’s Trespasser DLC. This wounded, seething hatred for the character is what appears to be driving this phase of the Dreadwolf marketing machine. Probably Varric states that they will be setting out to foil Solas’ plans in a manner that suggests they’d quite like to thump the elf.

Indeed, that’s the feeling down at the station (aka Twitter), with many players expressing their desire to ‘crack this egg’ (a reference to Solas’ bald head, an ongoing nickname in the community).

I cannot wait to crack this fuckin egg lemme AT HIM https://t.co/MUOgicOfJE — Sam Maggs 🔮 (@SamMaggs) December 4, 2022

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for another lore drop. A new comic and prequel to Dreadwolf, Dragon Age: The Missing, from Dark Horse, is set to launch next month and follows Varric and another Inquisition character Scout Harding on a quest into the Deep Roads.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf does not currently have a release date or release window.