How To Train Like A God (Of War)

We’ve seen celebrities undertake brutal workout routines to transform into superheroes and gods, but have you ever wanted to give it a try yourself? In honour of God of War Ragnarok’s release, PlayStation Australia teamed up with a couple of fitness experts to put together a workout routine worthy of Kratos himself.

Celebrity personal trainer Jono Castano put together a God of War-inspired workout for mixed martial arts champion Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski in an effort to make him ‘Ragnarok ready’.

You can see exactly how that went in the video below before trying out Jono’s workout yourself.

Ragnarok Ready: God of War-inspired workout

God of War Ragnarok is a pretty physical game (for Kratos, at least), and it’s not hard to imagine the God of War practising a few battle rope or hammer slams in his backyard before wielding the Leviathon Axe. So what are the moves you should be doing to get God of War fit?

Set one: Endurance and exploration

You’re gonna need to have the stamina and endurance to sprint, climb, jump and row your way through the Nine Realms.

Blazepod Agility test – 3 rounds of 60 seconds, 45-second break between rounds

Interval Sprints – 3 x 30-second jog above 16.0 speed into sprints of max for 15 seconds, 45-second active recovery

Versa Climber – 3 x 30 seconds work, 15-second sprint climb, 45 seconds off

Set two: Combat Training

To survive Ragnarok, you’ll have to take on enemies much bigger and much stronger than you. Kratos has a wide range of combat styles so that enemies never know what to expect.

Battle Ropes – 4 x 30-second rounds, 30-second break between each

Hammer Slams – 3 x 30-second slams, 30-second break

Tyre Push – 3 x 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off

Boxing – 3x 60-second rounds, 30-second break

It’s a worthy workout for anyone, god or mortal, that’s for sure.

If you’re not quite Ragnarok ready on the fitness side just yet, you can just pick up God of War Ragnarok on PS4 or PS5 now and let Kratos do the work for you.