Here Are The Nominees For The 2022 Steam Awards

While most game award celebrations have come and gone, The Steam Awards for 2022 are still in deliberation with the final nominees now available to choose from.

Earlier this month, Steam allowed all of its users to cast their votes for The Steam Awards, which is entirely based on user nominations. With the introduction of the Steam Winter Sale, the final nominees were also announced, which means it’s time to make some big decisions.

If you’d like to cast your final votes for The 2022 Steam Awards, you can do so here. While casting your votes, you’ll also receive a random card from this year’s set of Steam Winter Sale Trading Cards for each vote you cast. If you’re an avid Steam Trading Card appreciator, this might be the only time to grab these cards!

Voting ends for The 2022 Steam Awards on January 4th 2023 at 4:00 a.m. AEDT, and the winners of the following categories will be announced an hour later at 5:00 a.m. AEDT. Here are the awards, the descriptions (provided by Steam), and the nominees:

Game of the Year

Maybe it was its immersive gameplay, or its gripping story… its well-crafted characters, immaculate design, or addictive multiplayer. Whatever the reason, the winner of this year’s Game of the Year Award is an instant classic.

Dying Light: Stay Human

Elden Ring

Stray

God of War (2018)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

VR Game of the Year

The VR Game of the Year isn’t merely masquerading as regular reality. This game improves on reality, taking advantage of the medium of VR and pushing the boundaries of the virtual realm.

BONELAB

Hitman III

Green Hell VR

Among Us VR

Inside the Backrooms

Labor of Love

This game has been out for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation. This game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years.

DOTA 2

Project Zomboid

No Man’s Sky

Deep Rock Galactic

Cyberpunk 2077

Better With Friends

There are some games out there that just aren’t the same when you play by yourself. Maybe you need to have a friend to watch your back. Maybe you need to have a friend that you can stab in their back. Either way, fun is awaiting those who gather friends together play this game.

Raft

Ready or Not

Monster Hunter Rise

Multiversus

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Outstanding Visual Style

Visual style doesn’t aspire to real-world graphical fidelity (though a noble goal in itself)… it describes a distinctive look and feel that suffuses an entire game.

Scorn

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Cult of the Lamb

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Innovative Gameplay

The designers of this game are at the front lines of creative experimentation, bringing a fresh perspective and brain-breaking surprises. This game delighted, inspired and entertained with newness never played before.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Teardown

Stray

Neon White

Dome Keeper

Best Game You Suck At

This is the game that rewards persistence, and is not for the faint of heart. It’s the toughest game we’ve ever loved.

GTFO

Victoria 3

Total War: Warhammer III

Elden Ring

FIFA 23

Best Soundtrack

This unsung hero deserves to be recognized for its outstanding musical score. It’s the OST with the MOST!

Metal: Hellsinger

Sonic Frontiers

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Persona 5 Royal

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Some days, only a narrative-heavy game will hit the spot, and this one packs a wallop. It’s as gripping as any soap opera, and as well-tuned as a prestige-TV screenplay. Bravissimo — for making us feel things!

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War (2018)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Sit Back And Relax

This game is the antidote to a busy day. It’s smooth, it’s relaxing, it lets your worries melt away. This game is your moment of zen.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Powerwash Simulator

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dorfromantik

Slime Rancher 2

Best Game On The Go

This game was so good, you wanted to take it everywhere. So you did! And luckily, everything that made it endlessly playable at your desk got even better on the go.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Vampire Survivors

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Brotato

Marvel Snap

If you happened to forget what games you cast as nominees in the initial round of voting for the 2022 Steam Awards, Steam will also show a small note under a game that mentions if you nominated it for that category, which is pretty neat in my opinion!