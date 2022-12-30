‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Here Are The Nominees For The 2022 Steam Awards

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 6 hours ago: December 30, 2022 at 11:14 am -
Filed to:2022
steamsteam awards
Here Are The Nominees For The 2022 Steam Awards
Image: Valve

While most game award celebrations have come and gone, The Steam Awards for 2022 are still in deliberation with the final nominees now available to choose from.

Earlier this month, Steam allowed all of its users to cast their votes for The Steam Awards, which is entirely based on user nominations. With the introduction of the Steam Winter Sale, the final nominees were also announced, which means it’s time to make some big decisions.

If you’d like to cast your final votes for The 2022 Steam Awards, you can do so here. While casting your votes, you’ll also receive a random card from this year’s set of Steam Winter Sale Trading Cards for each vote you cast. If you’re an avid Steam Trading Card appreciator, this might be the only time to grab these cards!

Voting ends for The 2022 Steam Awards on January 4th 2023 at 4:00 a.m. AEDT, and the winners of the following categories will be announced an hour later at 5:00 a.m. AEDT. Here are the awards, the descriptions (provided by Steam), and the nominees:

Game of the Year

Maybe it was its immersive gameplay, or its gripping story… its well-crafted characters, immaculate design, or addictive multiplayer. Whatever the reason, the winner of this year’s Game of the Year Award is an instant classic.

  • Dying Light: Stay Human
  • Elden Ring
  • Stray
  • God of War (2018)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

VR Game of the Year

The VR Game of the Year isn’t merely masquerading as regular reality. This game improves on reality, taking advantage of the medium of VR and pushing the boundaries of the virtual realm.

  • BONELAB
  • Hitman III
  • Green Hell VR
  • Among Us VR
  • Inside the Backrooms

Labor of Love

This game has been out for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation. This game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years.

  • DOTA 2
  • Project Zomboid
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Cyberpunk 2077

Better With Friends

There are some games out there that just aren’t the same when you play by yourself. Maybe you need to have a friend to watch your back. Maybe you need to have a friend that you can stab in their back. Either way, fun is awaiting those who gather friends together play this game.

  • Raft
  • Ready or Not
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Multiversus
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Outstanding Visual Style

Visual style doesn’t aspire to real-world graphical fidelity (though a noble goal in itself)… it describes a distinctive look and feel that suffuses an entire game.

  • Scorn
  • Bendy and the Dark Revival
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Innovative Gameplay

The designers of this game are at the front lines of creative experimentation, bringing a fresh perspective and brain-breaking surprises. This game delighted, inspired and entertained with newness never played before.

  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Teardown
  • Stray
  • Neon White
  • Dome Keeper

Best Game You Suck At

This is the game that rewards persistence, and is not for the faint of heart. It’s the toughest game we’ve ever loved.

  • GTFO
  • Victoria 3
  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Elden Ring
  • FIFA 23

Best Soundtrack

This unsung hero deserves to be recognized for its outstanding musical score. It’s the OST with the MOST!

  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Sonic Frontiers
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Some days, only a narrative-heavy game will hit the spot, and this one packs a wallop. It’s as gripping as any soap opera, and as well-tuned as a prestige-TV screenplay. Bravissimo — for making us feel things!

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War (2018)
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Sit Back And Relax

This game is the antidote to a busy day. It’s smooth, it’s relaxing, it lets your worries melt away. This game is your moment of zen.

  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Powerwash Simulator
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Dorfromantik
  • Slime Rancher 2

Best Game On The Go

This game was so good, you wanted to take it everywhere. So you did! And luckily, everything that made it endlessly playable at your desk got even better on the go.

  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Death Stranding: Director’s Cut
  • Brotato
  • Marvel Snap

If you happened to forget what games you cast as nominees in the initial round of voting for the 2022 Steam Awards, Steam will also show a small note under a game that mentions if you nominated it for that category, which is pretty neat in my opinion!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.