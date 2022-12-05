I Think These Games Are Funny, Maybe You Will Too

Have you ever just wanted to play something silly? Something goofy and funny? Something that might take a serious turn here and there, but ultimately exists for silly little guys? Well, I’ve got a few funny games up my sleeve.

Video games have jokes in them all the time. Quick quips, funny moments, all that jazz. Me, though? I like the downright stupid. The real goofy shit. And I’ve got a short list of games here that you should consider giving a go if you’re in the market for something a little ridiculous.

Alas, not all these games are outright ‘funny’ and ‘goofy’. However, they’re all a real treat if you’re looking for something a little weird to make you laugh.

Paradigm

Paradigm is a point-and-click adventure made by Aussie dev Jacob Janerka. It is the height of silly but is also very beautiful. You play Paradigm, a handsome mutant that wants to become an electronic music star but must first face his harrowing past and save the world.

Paradigm is available for $20.99 on PC here.

Toilet in Wonderland

Toilet in Wonderland is an adventure game made by Team Nonsense. This game is so delightfully strange, and a classic title in the age of weird RPGMaker titles. You play a constipated young girl called Mira that must find the six toilets in the realm of Wonderland.

Toilet in Wonderland is available for free on PC here.

Space Funeral

Space Funeral is an RPG made by thecatemites. Similarly to Toilet in Wonderland, it’s a very strange and funny RPGMaker game. Unlike Toilet in Wonderland though, it’s a lot less silly for the sake of being silly but instead a parody of the JRPG format that you see in a lot of RPGMaker games. It rocks.

Space Funeral is available for free on PC here.

Trombone Champ

Trombone Champ is a trombone-based rhythm game made by Holy Wow Studios. It is undeniably silly, and requires you to stumble your way through a myriad of different songs, all performed on the trombone. There are also many references to baboons, the natural siblings of trombones.

Trombone Champ is available for $21.50 on PC here.

Have you got any little games that you think are mighty funny? Let us know!