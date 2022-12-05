See Games Differently

I Think These Games Are Funny, Maybe You Will Too

3
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: December 5, 2022 at 12:15 pm -
Filed to:aussie
aussie gamesfree gamesfunny gamesgoofy gamesrpgmakersilly games
I Think These Games Are Funny, Maybe You Will Too
Image: Jacob Janerka

Have you ever just wanted to play something silly? Something goofy and funny? Something that might take a serious turn here and there, but ultimately exists for silly little guys? Well, I’ve got a few funny games up my sleeve.

Video games have jokes in them all the time. Quick quips, funny moments, all that jazz. Me, though? I like the downright stupid. The real goofy shit. And I’ve got a short list of games here that you should consider giving a go if you’re in the market for something a little ridiculous.

Alas, not all these games are outright ‘funny’ and ‘goofy’. However, they’re all a real treat if you’re looking for something a little weird to make you laugh.

Paradigm

Paradigm is a point-and-click adventure made by Aussie dev Jacob Janerka. It is the height of silly but is also very beautiful. You play Paradigm, a handsome mutant that wants to become an electronic music star but must first face his harrowing past and save the world.

Paradigm is available for $20.99 on PC here.

Toilet in Wonderland

Toilet in Wonderland is an adventure game made by Team Nonsense. This game is so delightfully strange, and a classic title in the age of weird RPGMaker titles. You play a constipated young girl called Mira that must find the six toilets in the realm of Wonderland.

Toilet in Wonderland is available for free on PC here.

Space Funeral

Space Funeral is an RPG made by thecatemites. Similarly to Toilet in Wonderland, it’s a very strange and funny RPGMaker game. Unlike Toilet in Wonderland though, it’s a lot less silly for the sake of being silly but instead a parody of the JRPG format that you see in a lot of RPGMaker games. It rocks.

Space Funeral is available for free on PC here.

Trombone Champ

Trombone Champ is a trombone-based rhythm game made by Holy Wow Studios. It is undeniably silly, and requires you to stumble your way through a myriad of different songs, all performed on the trombone. There are also many references to baboons, the natural siblings of trombones.

Trombone Champ is available for $21.50 on PC here.

Have you got any little games that you think are mighty funny? Let us know!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Surprised not to see some of the classics in the list like Jazzpunk or Frog Fractions. I’d also recommend Katamari just for the random silly things like skateboarding cow pyramids, or crabs threatening you with scissors so they can steal TVs.

    Reply

    • Katamari is Chef’s Kiss. I actually haven’t heard of the first two, but I trust your judgement so I’ll definitely check em out!!

      Reply

      • After that I Am Jesus prologue you should probably also check out Priest Simulator if you’re after a bit of a retaliatory goof.

        Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.