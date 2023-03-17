Gubbins Soft Launches On iOS Devices In Australia And New Zealand

I am a firm believer that there should be more effort put into making good, not-financially-predatory mobile games. A huge part of the gaming market is mobile gamers, so instead of being like “L mobile gamers”, why not just simply… Make good phone games? Anyway, one of my personal favourite mobile games soft-launched today. It’s called Gubbins.

We first heard whispers of Gubbins when it was announced as one of the recipients of the Screen Australia Games: Expansion Pack last year, and then again when Studio Folly, founded by Melbourne-based duo Darcy Smith and Jessica Shipard, officially announced the title to the world. I actually got to give the game a red-hot go at PAX Australia last year too, where Studio Folly arguably had the most aesthetically-pleasing booth.

Fast forward to this morning, and Studio Folly has announced that their mobile game Gubbins is now available for early access on iOS devices in Australia and New Zealand.

We have fantastic news, Gubbins is available on the iOS App Store in Australia & New Zealand RIGHT NOW! 🆒✨ For now there is no monetization, no ads and no funny business for your unbridled enjoyment. Make some words, tell ya pals!https://t.co/4a9GjPiazp pic.twitter.com/cfER6IR6B0 — Studio Folly (@folly_studio) March 16, 2023

In a little statement to Kotaku Australia regarding the announcement, Studio Folly’s Darcy Smith had this to say:

Soft launch is a huge milestone and we’re very proud to be here BUT we’re going to commit the cliché and say, it’s just the beginning. The soft-launch is region locked to Australia and New Zealand, and is limited to iPhone and iPad (no more messages about Android plz). Our silly word game is the product of collaboration between a long list of overwhelmingly talented and lovely people, mostly from Australia. Mobile games are in a really weird place right now, so thank you for the overwhelming support and excitement. Please play the game a heap so our tech overlords will appreciate us.

Gubbins is, as the devs put it, “a word game”. In Gubbins, you are required to place tiles on a board to make words. While doing this, you will be presented with an array of Gubbins, funny little guys that resemble various things and stuff. Some Gubbins are your besties and want to help you, while other Gubbins are your worsties and pray for nothing more than your untimely demise. The lock guy? He fucking hates you. And you hate him right back, and that’s valid.

I’ve been spending my lunch break going absolutely Gubbin crazy. It’s such a sweet little game but it’s also an enjoyable pain in the arse at times. I can’t stress this enough, I hate the Padlock with a burning passion. It’s the bane of my existence. That being said, it’s also got a funny little face that I can’t help but love. I’m torn between two lives. What really sets Gubbins apart is that not only can you put cuss words into the game, but you can also make a collage of the words at the end of a session to make something like this:

If you’re an Australian or Kiwi looking for a neat word game to play on your iPhone or iPad, give Gubbins a go. It’s a real sweet treat filled with goofy little beasts.