Gubbins, The Best Aussie Word Game Of The Year, Is Out Today

Have you played Gubbins yet? It’s been in early access on iOS for a minute, but it’s finally, officially out today on Apple and Android devices, and it’s free-to-play.

Gubbins is a Scrabble-adjacent word game made by Melbourne’s Studio Folly. You create words from a pool of letters — some individual, some connected. The longer your word, the more points you can score. From time to time, you’ll get Gubbins you can use. There are board modifiers that can make or break your game. All Gubbins are situational — some are useful, and some are not, depending on what you need in the moment. The wrong Gubbin played at the wrong time will ruin the eight-letter wonder word you’ve been building towards. Successfully use all the available letters, and you’ll win the game.

At the end of each game, you’ll be given the opportunity to use the words you’ve created to build a little postcard you can share on social media. In the great Australian tradition of being endearingly uncouth, this encourages the creation of extremely cooked words so you can put your vibrant and diverse vocabulary of blue language on display later.

Seriously, Gubbins is great. I’ve have been playing it for months now and recommending it to almost everyone I know. That it comes from an Australian studio, and two of the funniest people working in Australian game dev right now, is the icing on the cake.

Get it here on iOS or Android. It’s free-to-play, and it rocks. Get around it.

Our hearty congratulations to Studio Folly on the launch.