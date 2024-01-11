Aussie-Made Word Game Gubbins Nominated At The DICE Awards

Australian-made word game Gubbins has been nominated for Mobile Game of the Year at the DICE Awards.

If you’re not familiar with the DICE Awards, they are what could be described as the real Game Awards. The ones that the games industry, the people who actually make the games we all play and enjoy, pay attention to. It’s the Oscars of video games award ceremonies, organised by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences.

Gubbins made waves overseas when popular YouTuber Hank Green got involved in both the game’s funding and its marketing close to release. That has seen the game leap in popularity in connection with Green’s engaged, predominantly American, audience. Studio Folly, the small team behind Gubbins, has found such success since Gubbins‘ release that it recently expanded with the appointment of local super producer Ally McLean Hennessy.

In the Mobile Game of the Year category, Gubbins faces strong competition. It’s up against the might of Hello Kitty: Island Adventure, Terra Nil, What The Car? and Honkai: Star Rail. Mihoyo’s Honkai alone is going to be tough to beat, but don’t count Hello Kitty out. The Animal Crossing fans got around that game for a reason. Terra Nil was one of my favourite little indies of last year, and if you’ve played What The Car?, you’ll already know why it’s so good.

We believe in the raw and hilarious power of Gubbins, though. Get in there, Studio Folly. A massive result in a crowded field. Hard work paying off.

Below, you’ll find all the nominees. There’s 56 games nominated across the show’s 23 categories. Spider-Man 2 leads the pack with a whopping 9 nominations, swiftly followed by Alan Wake 2 with 8 nods. Baldur’s Gate 3 nabs 7 nominations, while the brilliant Cocoon brought in 6 nods by itself.

2024 DICE Awards Nominees

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Alan Wake 2 – Saga Anderson

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Astarion

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Karlach

Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales

Thirsty Suitors – Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Spider-Man 2

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Hi-Fi Rush

Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Spider-Man 2

Hogwarts Legacy

The Finals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Spider-Man 2

Remnant II

Adventure Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year

F-Zero 99

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

Lego 2K Drive

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Starfield

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FC 24

MLB The Show 23

WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars

The Last Spell

Wartales

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vertigo 2

We Are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard’s Wrath

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Cocoon

Dredge

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Mobile Game of the Year

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honka: Star Rail

Terra Nil

What The Car?

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

The Finals

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can view the full list of nominees at Interactive.org.