The 10 Worst Games Of 2022, According To Metacritic

The results are in, and the worst games of 2022 have been revealed by Metacritic!

Review aggregator Metacritic has published its list of the ten worst games of 2022. The list relies on the games’ Metacritic scores, with the lowest of the low of this year taking the rotten cakes for the most putrid releases.

Honestly, just looking at some of these, I’m surprised they were even released this year just on visage alone! That’s not to say that good games all look pristine, but you can tell when something’s a design choice and when it’s just a bit shitty.

Metacritic’s Ten Worst Games of 2022 are as follows:

POSTAL 4: No Regerts (PC) – 30 CrossfireX (Xbox Series X) – 38 Babylon’s Fall (PS5) – 41 XEL (Switch) – 43 Arc of Alchemist (Switch) – 46 Zorro: The Chronicles (PS5) – 49 The Last Oricru (Xbox Series X) – 50 The Waylanders (PC) – 51 Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (PS4) – 52 Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition (Switch) – 52

Topping the list is Postal 4: No Regerts, which is somehow the safest of a franchise known for its crudeness. With a Metacritic score of 30, it was hated for its poor game mechanics and hated even more for the many, many jokes that didn’t land.

Then there’s CrossfireX, which came in second at a Metacritic score of 38. From all reports, it’s another uninspired shooter that plays shoddily, is pretty short, and does nothing new. Bummer!

And in third place is the troubled multiplayer RPG Babylon’s Fall. Platinum and Square Enix seem to have really screwed the pooch with this one, with one review naming it “one of the least interesting titles as of late”. At one point, there was only a single person playing the game regularly. On top of that, its live service is getting cut off in February of next year. Sad!

Did you play any of these games? What did you think of them? Let us know!