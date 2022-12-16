See Games Differently

The Dwarf Fortress Steam Reviews Page Has Become A Monument To The Hilarious Stories The Game Creates

Image: Warner Bros, Kotaku Australia

You may have seen that Dwarf Fortress, the beloved fantasy sim about building … well, a fortress full of dwarves, recently released on Steam.

As with genre contemporaries like Rimworld, one of Dwarf Fortress‘ most loved facets is the way its systems often collude in ways that generate interesting, unique stories. In attempting to help other players understand what makes Dwarf Fortress so special, Steam users have been leaving reviews on the game that tell the stories of their forts.

In the DF community, “Losing Is Fun” has long been a favourite maxim because it often leads to a great yarn you can share in the forums. This tradition has now found its way to the Steam reviews, and the results are beautiful. From the game’s nearly 12,000-strong (at time of writing) collection of Steam reviews, I’ve collated a few stories that made me smile. These are the yarns that make you smile, that help you remember what how special this game really is.

(I’ve left off usernames for the sake of privacy, but you can find these reviews very easily if you hit the Steam store.)

dwarf fortress
Screenshot: Kotaku Australia
dwarf fortress
Screenshot: Kotaku Australia
dwarf fortress
Screenshot: Kotaku Australia
The Dwarf Fortress Steam Reviews Page Has Become A Monument To The Hilarious Stories The Game Creates
Screenshot: Kotaku Australia
The Dwarf Fortress Steam Reviews Page Has Become A Monument To The Hilarious Stories The Game Creates
Screenshot: Kotaku Australia
The Dwarf Fortress Steam Reviews Page Has Become A Monument To The Hilarious Stories The Game Creates
Screenshot: Kotaku Australia
The Dwarf Fortress Steam Reviews Page Has Become A Monument To The Hilarious Stories The Game Creates
Screenshot: Kotaku Australia
The Dwarf Fortress Steam Reviews Page Has Become A Monument To The Hilarious Stories The Game Creates
Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

You can (and should) buy Dwarf Fortress on Steam, because you, too, can have perfect, immaculate experiences like these.

Please tell me your Dwarf Fortress stories in the comments below. I actually cannot get enough of them.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

