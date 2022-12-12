See Games Differently

This Week In Games Australia: Crisis Core And The Witcher 3 (Again)

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: December 12, 2022 at 11:53 am -
Filed to:crisis core
crisis core final fantasy vii reunionlil gator gamethe witcher 3this week in gamesthis week in games australia
This Week In Games Australia: Crisis Core And The Witcher 3 (Again)
Image: CD Projekt Red

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your weekly look at the biggest and best titles launching in Australia over the next seven days.

This week: Final Fantasy VII Remake returns again,

December 13

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4 XBO)

I feel like we went from waiting forever for the Final Fantasy VII Remake to drop and now we’re up to our eyeballs in FF7 gear. To be clear, I don’t necessarily consider that to be a bad thing. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a remaster of Crisis Core, an FF7 spinoff that debuted on the PSP back in 2007. It is techincally a prequel to the original game, and fills in some holes around the events that led to FF7‘s opening moments.

High on Life (XSX, PC, XBO)

Out on Game Pass as well as retail this week is High on Life, the new shooter from Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games. If you’re an R&M fan already, you’re primed to love this one. If the McDonalds sauce and months of Pickle Rick memes put you off Roiland’s brand of humour, you’ll probably find this to be like listening to nails on a chalkboard. Your mileage may vary.

 

New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja (PS5, NS, PS4)

No disrespect to these kings of the 16-bit era, but was anyone clamouring for a 20-year sequel to Joe & Mac? This one took me by surprise. If you played the original, and you’re after a bit of a nostalgia kick, I’d say it’ll deliver.

 

December 15

House of the Dead Remake (PS4)

One of the great arcade shooters gets a retail release on PS4 this week. If you’d like a physical copy, you can now add it to your collection.

 

Lil Gator Game (PC, NS)

Lil Gator Game is a cozy character-platformer about, you guessed it, a lil gator. This looks like the perfect game to put your youngest kids in front of. Simple, cute, and very chill. An extremely Ruby game, if ever I’ve seen one.

 

Melatonin (PC)

A rhythm game about sleep and being in a dream space. Pure vibes, honestly. Really keen to try this one.

 

RedOut 2 (PS5, NS)

Another retail launch! This time on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

 

River City Girls 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

The sequel to the popular, retro-styled arcade beat-em-up is finally out this week. If you loved games like Streets of Rage and Fatal Fury, you’ll love this.

 

Wavetale (PC)

A game about surfing the waters above a sunken kingdom, uncovering its people and its story along the way. Watch the trailer above and tell me that the vibes aren’t absolutely immaculate. You can’t. I will spend hours just surfing around. Great gear.

 

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Next-Generation Update (PS5, XSX, PC)

Nobody touch me. Its finally happening. I’m flipping out. I’m hooting and hollering. I’m ready to tip another 50 hours into this beautiful game. Hand it over.

 

 

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.