This Week In Games Australia: Crisis Core And The Witcher 3 (Again)

This week: Final Fantasy VII Remake returns again,

December 13

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4 XBO)

I feel like we went from waiting forever for the Final Fantasy VII Remake to drop and now we’re up to our eyeballs in FF7 gear. To be clear, I don’t necessarily consider that to be a bad thing. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a remaster of Crisis Core, an FF7 spinoff that debuted on the PSP back in 2007. It is techincally a prequel to the original game, and fills in some holes around the events that led to FF7‘s opening moments.

High on Life (XSX, PC, XBO)

Out on Game Pass as well as retail this week is High on Life, the new shooter from Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games. If you’re an R&M fan already, you’re primed to love this one. If the McDonalds sauce and months of Pickle Rick memes put you off Roiland’s brand of humour, you’ll probably find this to be like listening to nails on a chalkboard. Your mileage may vary.

New Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja (PS5, NS, PS4)

No disrespect to these kings of the 16-bit era, but was anyone clamouring for a 20-year sequel to Joe & Mac? This one took me by surprise. If you played the original, and you’re after a bit of a nostalgia kick, I’d say it’ll deliver.

December 15

House of the Dead Remake (PS4)

One of the great arcade shooters gets a retail release on PS4 this week. If you’d like a physical copy, you can now add it to your collection.

Lil Gator Game (PC, NS)

Lil Gator Game is a cozy character-platformer about, you guessed it, a lil gator. This looks like the perfect game to put your youngest kids in front of. Simple, cute, and very chill. An extremely Ruby game, if ever I’ve seen one.

Melatonin (PC)

A rhythm game about sleep and being in a dream space. Pure vibes, honestly. Really keen to try this one.

RedOut 2 (PS5, NS)

Another retail launch! This time on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

River City Girls 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

The sequel to the popular, retro-styled arcade beat-em-up is finally out this week. If you loved games like Streets of Rage and Fatal Fury, you’ll love this.

Wavetale (PC)

A game about surfing the waters above a sunken kingdom, uncovering its people and its story along the way. Watch the trailer above and tell me that the vibes aren’t absolutely immaculate. You can’t. I will spend hours just surfing around. Great gear.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Next-Generation Update (PS5, XSX, PC)

Nobody touch me. Its finally happening. I’m flipping out. I’m hooting and hollering. I’m ready to tip another 50 hours into this beautiful game. Hand it over.