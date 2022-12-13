What Game Would You Want To Wipe From Your Memory?

Hello, gamers. It’s me, the Men In Black Referencer. I’m here to ask you a very simple question.

The question I want to ask comes at a time when there are many narrative-driven games that pack a good punch. So much so that, once they’re played, they stay with you for a long time.

It’s the games like these that people often say, “I wish I could play this game for the very first time again.” Unfortunately, this isn’t possible unless you lobotomize yourself or fall into some significant brain damage. Both of those options aren’t ideal!

The same can be said about games that we’ve wasted too much time with and ultimately decided we hate. I’m personally of the opinion that if you get to Hour 10 of a game and still hate it, maybe it’s time to stop playing. But alas, some people might not do that, and then wish that they could wipe that skidmark of a game out of their memory. But they can’t!

So what do we do, then? Do we cry? Piss our pants? Throw up and shit ourselves a little? No, of course not! Unless you want to do that, by all means, feel free! I can’t stop you.

Something harmless and clean that we can do is reminisce. Look back, smile (or frown), be thankful that we had that experience (or be mad that we lost hours of our life to a soiled diaper game), and move on (or grovel in our rage). That’s why I’ve come to you with this question:

What was a game that you loved so much, you wish you could forget it and play it again for the first time? Or on the other hand, what was a game that you hated so much, you wish you could forget it and live your life unsullied by it?

For me, I wish I could have Doki Doki Literature Club completely wiped from my memory so I could replay it and feel the same shock I did when I played it for the first time. That was the first game I played that completely subverted my expectations and left me sitting there with my mouth wide open.

Your turn!