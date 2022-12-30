What’s The One Game You Keep Replaying?

For the last community post of the year, I’ve got a question for you that actually came from looking at my Steam Replay, which reminded me of a game that I have managed to replay almost once a year since it came out on multiple different platforms.

In a way, this question is somewhat related to our last community post where we asked What Game Would You Want To Wipe From Your Memory?. With those games, one could hold a desire to play a game and experience the feeling of playing for the first time all over again.

However, when it comes to this question, we take a look at the games that we don’t need to be wiped from our memory in order to enjoy them again. It’s games like these that feel good every time we play them again, and maybe even open our eyes to something new every time we return.

This also doesn’t include live-service games, which literally always have something new every time we return. No, no, that is much too easy.

For me, that game has to be Portal 2. I have been replaying this game in both its single-player and its co-op mode over and over again since I got it on Xbox 360 back in the day.

Portal 2 is fantastic in so many ways. Not only is it a worthy successor to the iconic first game, but it builds on all the great mechanics and narrative ideas that were introduced in the original Portal.

GLADoS returns as an unlikely ally, one of video games’ best characters Wheatley is introduced (lovingly voiced by the very talented Stephen Merchant), and we hear more from J.K. Simmons’ Cave Johnson (who is always a treat to listen to). It’s a stacked cast of greats.

On top of that, we get to venture further into the depths of the Aperture Science Enrichment Centre, discovering even more creations from the morally-grey company to take on. And then there’s the co-op mode that builds on the game’s narrative even more while allowing two players to take on the roles of Atlas and P-Body to complete even more tests together (or piss each other off).

There’s a good chance I’ll play it again next year, and that chance becomes even greater now that it’s available on Nintendo Switch. I just love Portal 2 so freakin’ much.

As usual, I also sought out some answers on Twitter. First, we must hear from our vacationing editor himself:

The Witcher 3 is a comfort game I’ve played through five or six times now. Otherwise it’s often familiar Brain Go Brr titles that let me switch off while I play — Superhot, Shipbreaker, Spin Rhythm, Truck Driving Sim (seriously it’s so soothing) — David Smith (@RhunWords) December 30, 2022

And with that, let’s see what everybody else had to say:

Honestly the simple game mechanic, the music, the sound of the gems being picked up by Sparx, it’s like ASMR for me at this point. Specifically Spyro 2. pic.twitter.com/EkiopIm3si — リノ (@rinoaskyes) December 30, 2022

There are too many. Between Bloodborne, the Bungie Halo games, Celeste, and Pokèmon I have hundreds of playthroughs. — Jordan Garcia (@chilenotsomagic) December 30, 2022

I go back and play most of the age of empires 2 campaign every year or so, including the tutorial because that william wallace fellow hates the english so much and it’s funny — no fuckin zaki now ❌ (@therealeggzaki) December 30, 2022

Outer Wilds – even knowing everything about the game, going back through the steps and following the breadcrumb trail of clues is such a pleasure — Abandoned Sheep (@_AbandonedSheep) December 30, 2022

golden sun 1+2 on the gba! i know it’s two but they were meant to be one originally and i think that counts! — it’s the wetness (@scaremint) December 30, 2022

the dishonoured series — bad heart era (with jesters privilege/anemia) (@lilli_hitcher) December 30, 2022

I feel like roguelikes are cheating because I have like 4 I’m still playing so I’ll say my alt answer of FF Tactics A2 on my original fat DS that has to be constantly plugged in like a geriatric on life support. — Duke (@bugliker) December 30, 2022

The original Donkey Kong Country on SNES – could replay that any day of the week. — Radio Mike (@itsradiomike) December 30, 2022

My brother and I replay the SNES Donkey Kong Country trilogy and Super Mario World every few years, as a nostalgia trip. Smashed out the original DKC in one drunken sitting recently — Michael Irving (@MikeIrvo) December 30, 2022

Gotta be #Arma3 for me, 7500hrs and still no sign of slowing down or getting boring. Miiiight not count as one and done since its longevity is from MP rather than pure single player… If that disqualifies it, it’ll be XCOM: Enemy Unknown with Long War — Aliasalpha (@Aliasalpha) December 30, 2022

What Remains Of Edith Finch. It’s just a really lovely story and sits right next to Cloud Atlas and Austin Powers as one of my comfort movies (except Game) — Ratticus Binch 🐀 (@Teja2faze) December 30, 2022

skate 3, bc like I found so much solace in ir this year like being able to switch off completely and focus on a game also doing flips r cool — dream girl (@slutty_username) December 30, 2022

Mass Effect 3. I know right, 3? But I just love it. I just skip the ending haha. — Dylan Bishop (@iamdylanbishop) December 30, 2022

Resident Evil 4. I’ve beaten that game at least 20 times across like 5 different consoles, but Leon keeps pulling me back in. — Anime Basic (@AnimeBasicKurt) December 30, 2022

Binding of Isaac, particularly Greed Mode. Great for a half hour cool down. Gimmie those mushrooms and tech-tears — Rohan Gover (@rohangover) December 30, 2022

Mass effect 2 — Snowed (@xain445) December 30, 2022

A Short Hike — @tay@cuties.cloud (@tallgaytay) December 30, 2022

I have played much more than a reasonable amount of dragon’s dogma and yet every year I come back for more pic.twitter.com/o8hRujmnQy — Drew 🐀 (@dweww) December 30, 2022

Bioshock — Lex would buy a lighthouse please (@LexPlans) December 30, 2022

It’s my favourite game. I’ve probably played it close to 15 times now. pic.twitter.com/94He0KcGiO — Will 🙏🐑 (@willmesilane) December 30, 2022

Dark Souls, Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne — drgoat (@drgoatofficial) December 30, 2022

And now it’s your turn! For the last time in 2022, we’d like to ask you a question. What’s the one game that you find yourself constantly replaying? Not a live-service game, but rather a one-and-done game that you can’t seem to stop replaying?