‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

What’s The One Game You Keep Replaying?

2
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 4 hours ago: December 30, 2022 at 12:29 pm -
Filed to:community post
What’s The One Game You Keep Replaying?
Image: Ruby Innes / Valve / Kotaku Australia

For the last community post of the year, I’ve got a question for you that actually came from looking at my Steam Replay, which reminded me of a game that I have managed to replay almost once a year since it came out on multiple different platforms.

In a way, this question is somewhat related to our last community post where we asked What Game Would You Want To Wipe From Your Memory?. With those games, one could hold a desire to play a game and experience the feeling of playing for the first time all over again.

However, when it comes to this question, we take a look at the games that we don’t need to be wiped from our memory in order to enjoy them again. It’s games like these that feel good every time we play them again, and maybe even open our eyes to something new every time we return.

This also doesn’t include live-service games, which literally always have something new every time we return. No, no, that is much too easy.

For me, that game has to be Portal 2. I have been replaying this game in both its single-player and its co-op mode over and over again since I got it on Xbox 360 back in the day.

Portal 2 is fantastic in so many ways. Not only is it a worthy successor to the iconic first game, but it builds on all the great mechanics and narrative ideas that were introduced in the original Portal. 

GLADoS returns as an unlikely ally, one of video games’ best characters Wheatley is introduced (lovingly voiced by the very talented Stephen Merchant), and we hear more from J.K. Simmons’ Cave Johnson (who is always a treat to listen to). It’s a stacked cast of greats.

On top of that, we get to venture further into the depths of the Aperture Science Enrichment Centre, discovering even more creations from the morally-grey company to take on. And then there’s the co-op mode that builds on the game’s narrative even more while allowing two players to take on the roles of Atlas and P-Body to complete even more tests together (or piss each other off).

There’s a good chance I’ll play it again next year, and that chance becomes even greater now that it’s available on Nintendo Switch. I just love Portal 2 so freakin’ much.

As usual, I also sought out some answers on Twitter. First, we must hear from our vacationing editor himself:

And with that, let’s see what everybody else had to say:

And now it’s your turn! For the last time in 2022, we’d like to ask you a question. What’s the one game that you find yourself constantly replaying? Not a live-service game, but rather a one-and-done game that you can’t seem to stop replaying?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Replaying the stuff out of Crash Bandicoot 2 at the moment, trying to clear the entire thing without taking a hit. It’s the first video game I ever owned so it feels right.

    Reply

  • There’s 3 games I seem to return to a lot.

    The original FFVII on PS1
    (Self explanatory)
    Naval Ops: Warship Gunner on PS2
    (A weird Isekai game where you can build your own battleships)
    Sword of the Samurai 2 on PS2
    (Also known as Kengo 2, hands down the best Samurai combat game ever)

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.