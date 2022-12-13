You Can Now See Your Nintendo Switch Year In Review For 2022

The Nintendo Switch Year In Review for 2022 is now live, allowing you to see all the games you sank way too much time into this year.

You can head over to the Nintendo Switch Year In Review 2022 site here, plug in your Nintendo account login details, and the page will walk you through your three most-played titles for the year. It will also show you three games you played at launch, and a game you’ve been playing for multiple years in a row (mine was the SNES app from the Switch Online platform lol).

If I’m honest, I didn’t spend all that much time on the Switch this year. My most played titles are Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3 and Fortnite, which I mostly played over Christmas last year. Cult of the Lamb did make it into my “played at launch” list, though I remember quickly abandoning it for the PS5 version due to performance problems — a big part of why I’ve drifted away from the Switch this year.

The Nintendo Switch Year In Review for 2022 comes on the same day Sony dropped its PlayStation End Of Year Wrap-Up site. All I need is for Xbox to drop its own version of Spotify Wrapped, and we’ll have collected the whole set.

Let us know what you got, and if you had any big surprises! I’m always interested to hear what other people tipped time into across the year.