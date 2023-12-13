Nintendo is getting in on the year-in-review action, launching a new website that details the titles you played most on the Switch! It also notes how many hours you spent gaming and several other fun little facts, Spotify Wrapped style. The official Nintendo Switch Year In Review site is live now, and if you too would like to learn just how much of your life was spent playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Pikmin 4, or find out just which genres captured your attention this year, you can check it out and share the results with friends too. Here’s how to use the Nintendo Switch Year In Review site.

How to access your Nintendo Switch Year In Review breakdown

Head to the Nintendo Switch Year in Review site, then sign in with your Nintendo account details. From there, you’ll be given all the juicy stats about your Switch game time in 2023, with the option to download your stats in a handy little infographic to share online at the end.

There’s a whole heap of different stats available in the Nintendo Switch Year In Review breakdown, including the first game played in 2023, how many games you played and for how many hours, monthly breakdowns of game time, as well as a neat little chart showing which genres you loved most this year. There’s also a nail-biting option to vote for your favourite game from your 2023 roster – which is like picking your favourite child for some, but for others, is a pretty obvious, Zonai device-laden choice.

Nintendo isn’t the only one playing to people’s love for seeing little stats and data about their media use, though – there’s also the PlayStation 2023 Wrap-Up and Xbox Year In Review, so you can get a full spread of what was on high rotation on your consoles this year.

Lead Image Credit: Nintendo of America