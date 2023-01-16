Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty In Australia

These past few years have seen an oversaturation of the open-world samurai genre. But if you want to pivot away from Feudal Japan for a slight change of pace, look to Team Ninja’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which will be released on 3 March this year.

If you were a fan of Nioh, Dark Souls or Sekiro, you’re going to froth Wo Long. It blends the dark fantasy of Souls with the fast-paced, aggressive combat we witnessed in Sekiro, making for an intoxicating Chinese-mythology inspired world.

Not too much has been revealed about the storyline for this action RPG so far, but we do know that you’ll play as a nameless soldier traversing a war-torn world plagued by a demonic infestation. It’s set towards the end of China’s Han Dynasty, otherwise known as the time of the Three Kingdoms.

Using an array of weapons, magic and even the assistance of mythical beasts, you’ll fend off demons and enemy soldiers in a bid to survive the chaos and destruction that has been wreaked on the kingdom.

Ahead of its release, we’ve rounded up everywhere you can swipe a cheap copy of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in Australia.

Where to find the cheapest copy of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in Australia

Right now, the cheapest copy of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can be found at Amazon Australia for $84.99 on PlayStation 5. The next cheapest copies, which include the PS4 and Xbox One/Series X editions can be found at Big W for a flat $89.

You can also grab a copy on PC from the following retailers:

So far, we haven’t spotted any deluxe editions on sale in Australia, but we’ll keep you posted if we spot them on any shelves.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released in Australia on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on March 3 this year.