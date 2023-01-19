The New Dead Cells Castlevania Trailer Has Me Gnawing On The Bars Of My Enclosure

I’m not normally the type to write a whole blog around a single short trailer, but today I’m making an exception.

Here’s 37 seconds of Dead Cells‘ upcoming Castlevania expansion.

I am barking and growling and foaming at the mouth and gnawing at the bars of my enclosure.

The expansion was announced during the Game Awards in December, a partnership many had dreamed of, but few had actually seen coming. The expansion is being developed by Motion Twin and its subsidiary, Evil Empire, which called it “our very own love letter to the granddad of Dead Cells.”

Return to Castlevania will be a paid expansion created in partnership with Konami. It will introduce two new biomes inspired by the 1986 horror platformer, on a journey from Dracula’s castle grounds to its murky, candlelit interior.

The castle will, of course, be packed with enemies familiar to fans of the original Castlevania — bone throwers, bats, mermen, Medusa heads, the usual suspects. Obviously, you will also fight and kill Dracula at some point, with the help of series heroes like Alucard and Richter Belmont. Unlike the 1986 version of Castlevania, Dead Cells is a roguelike, meaning every run will be different. It’s an infinitely replayable version of Castlevania that changes every time.

There’s currently no release date for Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, but we do know that it’s coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We also know that it’ll set you back $US10. This is a bit pricier than the usual $US5 for Dead Cells DLC but, as Evil Empire explained, the price hike is because this expac is “quite a lot bigger than previous DLCs, as well as the inclusion of (the) IP.”