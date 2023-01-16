Dedicated Fans Are Trying To Bring A Long-Dead Dragon’s Dogma MMO To The West

A group of hardworking fans are trying to bring a lost Dragon’s Dogma MMO back from the dead, with English-language support.

Dragon’s Dogma Online, an MMO based on the popular fantasy RPG franchise, was only ever released in Japan. The game was developed by Capcom for PC, PS3 and PS4 for launch in 2015. It cast players as an Arisen of the White Dragon who must defend the land of Lestania from violent monster attacks and incursions. The MMO brought a lot of the original’s basic systems over, like the combat and Pawn companions, and it was popular among Dragon’s Dogma fans in Japan.

Though well received at the time, Dragon’s Dogma Online was (in MMO terms) short-lived. The servers were shut down in 2019.

Now, thanks to the power of private servers and fan translations, it is finally (unofficially) making its way to the West.

This has not deterred Dragon’s Dogma fans, who, in the long wait for the game’s sequel, have busied themselves with resurrecting its retired MMO. As spotted by Games Radar group of dedicated fans is hard at work creating private servers with complete English translations for Dragon’s Dogma Online.

The project seems like it’s moving along quite quickly, as demonstrated by a recent update video posted to YouTube. Shoutouts to this player and their huge cat mask.

However, maybe don’t get too excited just yet. A post on the group’s Discord insists that they currently have no clear roadmap and that everything they’re working on “could take years to finish.” You can, of course, jump into the current Dragon’s Dogma Online test build and gauge everything they’ve managed to complete so far, as long as you know you’re accessing a project that is far from complete.

God speed, you brave Arisen.