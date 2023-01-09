Footage Of Alleged New PlayStation Shooter Begins To Leak Online

In-development footage of what is allegedly a futuristic shooter for the PlayStation has begun to leak online.

As noted by VGC, the footage appeared on Resetera and depicted a character in a third-person perspective. As they move down an elevated pathway, a giant squid-looking creature scales a building nearby. It’s claimed that the footage comes from a new third-person shooter being developed in Unreal Engine 5 by XDev.

Eis o leak de um early game first party da Sony. Trata-se de um RPG Sci-fi, provavelmente feito na UE5. Estúdio seria o XDev e mais leaks irão surgir este ano. As pessoas estão apelidando o jogo de “Gears of Effect”. pic.twitter.com/EPCc8tuHma — SUPERNOVAS (@supernovastv) January 8, 2023

A translation of the above tweet reads:

“Here’s the leak of an early game first party from Sony. This is a Sci-fi RPG, probably made in UE5. Studio would be XDev and more leaks will appear this year. People are dubbing the game ‘Gears of Effect’.”

‘Gears of Effect’ is appropriate. If you’d asked me to describe what I was looking at in the leaked footage, those are the two games I would have pointed to. There’s no evidence to suggest just yet that this is a new game from an existing franchise or that it’s a new IP altogether. I know which I would prefer, though.

Leaker DuskGolem weighed in on the thread shortly after its posting, claiming that the leaked footage is from an older build and that they’ve seen “a lot more of the game” since.

XDev is a British studio owned by PlayStation, originally part of the now-defunct Studio Liverpool. XDev typically runs support on other PlayStation Studios titles and external studios creating PlayStation exclusives. It’s worked on titles as disparate as Until Dawn, Dreams, Returnal, and last year’s God of War: Ragnarok, and is also working on upcoming titles like Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade.

There’s not a lot else to go on at this stage. It will likely be quite a while longer before we hear anything about the game, and it could easily look quite different by the time we finally see it revealed.

This latest leak follows a rough 12 months for Sony on the project security front, with multiple projects leaking well ahead of any formal announcement. In 2022, Sony’s beans were spilled left and right. Returnal‘s PC port leaked early, followed by Guerilla’s apparent multiplayer Horizon game. Guerilla then got hit a second time when news of an alleged Horizon: Zero Dawn remake for the PS5 found its way online. There’ve even been leaks about an alleged Horizon MMO being created in partnership with Guild Wars 2 studio NCSoft.

For now, keep your eyes open. Who knows what might be around the corner?