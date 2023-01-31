How To Unlock Every Cheat In GoldenEye 007, Just In Case You’ve Forgotten

I know why you’re here. You don’t remember how to unlock the cheats in GoldenEye 007 anymore, do you?
It’s okay! Neither did I. We’re getting old, dear reader. It’s been 20-odd years since we had to recall this information. Never fear, we’ve got you covered.
Last week, Rare’s Nintendo 64-era classic GoldenEye 007 dropped on Xbox platforms and Nintendo Switch. Its journey to release on modern hardware is a tortured one, covered in red tape and a long-running legal standoff. But it seems that someone was able to cut through that red tape and get the deal done. That means a lot of us spent the weekend diving back into GoldenEye 007 for the first time in many, many years.
If you, like me, are returning to GoldenEye 007 for the first time in at least 15 to 20 years, you might have a dim memory of the game’s unlockable cheats. Let me help you out. Each cheat is unlocked by completing a specific level on a specific difficulty within a specific time frame. Some are considerably easier than others to unlock. If you’re playing the Xbox version and you want to claim every last achievement, you’ll need to unlock all of these cheats. Each of them is now tied to its own individual Xbox achievement.
Some housekeeping: First, this list does not include any push-button cheat codes entered via the controller. I assume they can be unlocked in the Xbox and Switch versions of the game, but a) you had to enter them super fast, and none of us has that kind of dexterity anymore, let’s be honest, and b) where’s the fun in that?
Second, let’s run through a few unlocks that are tied to whole-game completion.
007 Mode
Unlocked by completing all 20 levels (including Aztec and Egyptian) on 00 Agent difficulty
All Characters (Multiplayer)
Unlocked by completing all 18 campaign levels on Agent difficulty (or higher)
Aztec level
Unlocked by completing all 18 campaign levels on Secret Agent difficulty (or higher)
Egyptian level
Unlocked by completing all 18 campaign levels and Aztec on 00 Agent
Alright, with those out of the way, let’s move on to the level-to-level cheats.
How to unlock every cheat in GoldenEye 007
Dam
Difficulty: Secret Agent
Time: 2:40
Cheat: Paintball mode
Facility
Difficulty: 00 Agent
Time: 2:05
Cheat: Invincibility
Runway
Difficulty: Agent
Time: 5:00
Cheat: DK Mode
Surface 1
Difficulty: Secret Agent
Time: 3:30
Cheat: Grenade Launcher x2
Bunker 1
Difficulty: 00 Agent
Time: 4:00
Cheat: Rocket Launcher x2
Silo
Difficulty: Agent
Time: 3:00
Cheat: Turbo Mode
Frigate
Difficulty: Secret Agent
Time: 4:30
Cheat: No radar (multiplayer)
Surface 2
Difficulty: 00 Agent
Time: 4:15
Cheat: Tiny Bond
Bunker 2
Difficulty: Agent
Time: 1:30
Cheat: Throwing knife x2
Statue
Difficulty: Secret Agent
Time: 3:15
Cheat: Fast animation
Archives
Difficulty: 00 Agent
Time: 1:20
Cheat: Invisibility
Streets
Difficulty: Agent
Time: 1:45
Cheat: Enemies with rockets
Depot
Difficulty: Secret Agent
Time: 1:40
Cheat: Slow animations
Train
Difficulty: 00 Agent
Time: 5:24
Cheat: Silver PP7
Jungle
Difficulty: Agent
Time: 3:45
Cheat: Hunting knife x2
Control
Difficulty: Secret Agent
Time: 10:00
Cheat: Infinite ammo
Caverns
Difficulty: 00 Agent
Time: 9:30
Cheat: RC-P90 x2
Cradle
Difficulty: Agent
Time: 2:15
Cheat: Gold PP7
At this point, it’s worth noting that both the unlockable levels, Aztec and Egyptian, each contain two unlockable cheats. This sets them apart from every other level in the game.
Aztec
Difficulty: Any
Time: Any
Cheat: Laser
Aztec
Difficulty: Secret Agent
Time: 9:00
Cheat: Laser x2
Egyptian
Difficulty: Any
Time: Any
Cheat: Golden Gun
Egyptian
Difficulty: 00 Agent
Time: 6:00
Cheat: All guns
GoldenEye 007 is out now on Xbox platforms, Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch Online.