Land One Of These Logitech Flight Sticks While They’re On Sale

Similar to racing wheels, flight sticks are a speciality controller that’s designed for a very specific type of game (although the compatibility is much narrower, comparably). Unfortunately, this niche status means that these controllers come with the beefy price tag usually associated with speciality items. It’s very easy to spend a few hundred dollars on these things.

The good news is that if you’ve been looking to grab a flight stick, there are a few on sale right now. These controllers are a part of Logitech’s flight stick range, which is considered to be some of the best in this hyper-specific market. They’re the Tom Cruise of flight sticks.

Here are the flight sticks that are on sale:

Except for the G Extreme 3D Pro, all of the above controller sets include a joystick/yoke and a throttle l”>lever. These flight sticks are all designed for PC compatibility only, so tough break if you’re a console gamer. Depending on the flight sims that you play, it’s also a good idea to check the list of compatible games for each controller.

As we said, flight sticks are a pretty niche controller type. If you’re really into flight sims, or you already own a basic joystick and are looking for an upgrade, then you might be able to validate paying those sky-high prices. If you’re someone who infrequently dips into Microsoft Flight Simulator for a couple of days a year, then you might want to stick with the Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick or a regular controller.

If you want a solid mid-range controller that’s more advanced than just a joystick, then either the X52 or X56 HOTAS sticks are good choices. The X56 has a lot of options when it comes to customisability, with a whopping 189 programmable buttons across its stick and throttle lever. The X52 Professional includes buttons that’ll light up at critical moments and an LCD screen that displays game data in real time. Either controller set is a good pick if you’re all about aerial combat sims.

The Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke System is the controller set to nab if you prefer to casually fly commercial jetliners or private planes, rather than tear up the skies like a Top Gun wannabe. Use the money you’ve saved to buy a captain’s hat.

Whichever flight stick you do pick up, just be sure to clear some space off your desk to make room for your new DIY cockpit.