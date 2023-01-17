PlayStation’s New Sizzle Reel Spells The End Of The PS4

PlayStation has dropped a short hype reel for all the games coming to its platforms across the year ahead. A “forward sizzle,” is what the marketing types like to call this, a term I do not find endearing. It’s designed to generate hype and nothing more. However, there is a takeaway to be extracted from this trailer full of trailers, which is: after running interference for three Christmases while the PS5 got its house in order, it seems the PS4’s days are finally at an end.

To date, just about every game to launch on the PS5 has launched on the older PS4 as well. To begin with, this was a way to help players unable to purchase a PS5 at launch feel like they weren’t being left behind. Concessions were made, allowing players to buy games on PS4 and upgrade them to a PS5 version at a later date. Unfortunately, a pandemic broke out, and everything went blurry for a couple of years. When the miasma began to clear, the PS4 was still carrying its younger, harder-to-get sibling. Indeed, pandemic-driven production delays had increased demand for the almost decade-old hardware. Sony ordered an extra million PS4 units by 2022 just to tide them over.

But it seems the PS4’s long shift is finally ending. Watch the above hype reel again. There are a lot of titles in the mix that are clearly labelled as coming to PS5 only.

They are:

Final Fantasy XVI

Horizon: Forbidden West – Burning Shores

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Forspoken

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

Dead Space

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Alone in the Dark

Firewall Ultra (PSVR 2)

Pacific Drive

The Lords of the Fallen

Horizon: Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2)

Synduality

Wild Hearts

That’s … a lot of games in a trailer with a two-minute runtime. So, if you’re still relying on your trusty PS4, we regret to inform you that, it seems this is the end. Nine years is an epic run in terms of a console life cycle, and no one, not even Sony, could have expected it would be called upon to keep the PS5’s seat warm. Sony still technically supports the PS4 but, with PS5 stock relatively abundant in Australian stores, and first- and third-party publishers officially moving onto next-gen titles, it no longer needs to hold the fort.

