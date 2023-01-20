ScribbleTaku 2

‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
2
Published 3 hours ago: January 20, 2023 at 4:57 pm
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Goo goo gah gah (that’s hello in baby language)!

It’s time for another ScribbleTaku, and that’s because it’s Friday! Last Friday, it happened! And this Friday, it’s happening! Life is an endless cycle of the same thing over and over again until we die, which is considered by some as very grim! However, sometimes funny pictures can make it better!

Last week, I posted Yoshi with gun. Frankly, it would be irresponsible to give a dinosaur a gun, as they are already well equipped with the natural tools to kill. That being said, one game gave him a gun anyway. That’s right, it’s Mario + Rabbids!

I didn’t draw this one! It’s just Yoshi with a gun! (Image: Ubisoft / Nintendo)

The winner of this round is namiwakiru! Shouts out, always a pleasure to hear from ya!

This next one is a bit silly. Tee hee! What is it?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

