ScribbleTaku 2

Goo goo gah gah (that’s hello in baby language)!

It’s time for another ScribbleTaku, and that’s because it’s Friday! Last Friday, it happened! And this Friday, it’s happening! Life is an endless cycle of the same thing over and over again until we die, which is considered by some as very grim! However, sometimes funny pictures can make it better!

Last week, I posted Yoshi with gun. Frankly, it would be irresponsible to give a dinosaur a gun, as they are already well equipped with the natural tools to kill. That being said, one game gave him a gun anyway. That’s right, it’s Mario + Rabbids!

The winner of this round is namiwakiru! Shouts out, always a pleasure to hear from ya!

This next one is a bit silly. Tee hee! What is it?