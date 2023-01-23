The Last Of Us Part 1 Sales Have Soared Since The HBO Show Aired

HBO’s The Last Of Us has been making a name for itself so far as one of the best video game adaptations to hit television, already scoring a respectable 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and being lauded over as quite the faithful adaptation. Now it seems its success is trickling down to its source material.

According to a report from GamesIndustry.biz, the PS5 remaster of the original PS3 title made a mind-blowing return to the UK boxed (physical) sales charts. The Last of Us Part I jumped up in sales by an eye-watering 238%, while the PS4 remaster re-entered the charts with an even more bonkers 322% sales spike.

This is undeniably due to the release of HBO’s The Last of Us, which has undoubtably introduced a whole new audience to the Naughty Dog series. As well as that, I’m sure there’s a pretty good chance that old hats simply wanted to revisit the original game in its most visually pleasing form.

Looking locally, Press Start reports that Amazon’s PS5 best sellers list in Australia has The Last of Us Part I up at #6, which really solidifies the influence this darn show is having. On top of that, the PS4 best sellers list has The Last of Us Part II topping the charts at #1 and The Last of Us Remastered at #4.

It seems like PlayStation has also been doing as much as they can to bring the game back into the limelight since the HBO series’ release, with The Last of Us Part I also having a 2-hour game trial available to PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscribers. Perhaps people tried it… and liked it!

As somebody that has seen the show and started to play The Last of Us Part I again, I can understand the mindset. The second the first episode started, my mind was racing with all the similarities I could pick out. It’s pure human curiosity at play, and perhaps even a desire to see what happens next in the story before the show gets there,

That being said, HBO’s The Last of Us has been making changes here and there when it comes to how the game is portrayed on the silver screen, so we’ll just have to wait and see how closely one follows the other.

HBO’s The Last of Us TV series is airing now, with new episodes released every Monday at 1:00 p.m. AEDT on Foxtel, Foxtel Go, and Binge.