What Are You Playing This Weekend?

First working week of the year down, folks. How are we feeling? Still in need of a break? Good news: it’s the weekend.

And so we ask the weekly question, what are you playing this weekend?

For me, I think it’s going to be a bit of an IRL weekend. I’ve got a couple of retro game stores in Melbourne I want to try to check out, along with a promise to myself that I’m going to spend more time offline this year. If I’ve got time to squeeze in any games, it’s going to be Sea of Thieves, something the boys and I have not had time to play recently. You can tell we’re all getting the itch because it keeps coming up in our Discord. We need our SoT time to decompress and chat shit (as we light the server up in an endless quest for loot we didn’t have to dig up ourselves).

Ruby has been on a retro game binge herself lately and is on a mission to finish Alice: Madness Returns this weekend. She tells me she’s also excited to finally crack into Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, saying, and I quote, “I want to experience Rabbid Peach being her cunty self.”

With that, it’s over to you. What’s on the docket this weekend? Something new? Something old? Clearing the slate before Fire Emblem Engage arrives next week and the Q1 deluge kicks off huge? Let us know in the comments.

That’s a full lid for us this week, and thank you for being here. We really do appreciate you hanging out with us. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday ready to do it all again.

Cheers.