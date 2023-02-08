Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe In Australia

It’s been just under a year since the launch of Kirby and the Forgotten Land and if you’re still craving more gelatinous blob adventures, you’ll be excited to learn that Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is out soon. This game is a remake of the 2011 Wii game and will surely keep you busy if you’re in between big releases.

In this Nintendo Switch exclusive, Kirby and friends must help an alien named Magolor after he crash lands on their planet. Working with your friends, you’ll need to conquer platform-based levels on your adventure to help Magolor find the special items he needs to fix his space ship, so he can return home. One standout addition to this Wii update is a theme park filled with exciting subgames, both old and new.

You can play Kirby’s Return to Dreamland with up to four friends as you traverse Planet Popstar, with your friends able to jump in as King Dedede, Meta Knight or Bandana Waddle Dee. But, if your shared worship of the pink morphy boy is going to start a fight, you can all play as different-coloured Kirbys. Nintendo holds no responsibility if friendships end because you fought over who gets to be the blue one. It always happens.

But it wouldn’t be a Kirby game without a bunch of fun new transformations and abilities. In this new deluxe edition, your favourite tough puff can now morph into a mecha suit that will let you blast lasers at enemies from a distance, or punch ’em up close and personal.

Where to find Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe for cheap in Australia

At a retail price of $79.95, the good news is that most retailers are offering around $10 off their copies of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. This includes Amazon Australia, Big W and JB Hi-Fi with a flat $69. Next is The Gamesmen’s eBay store with $74.95.

You can preorder your copy of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe from your retailer of choice below:

Grab your copy of Kirby Return to Dreamland Deluxe for cheap in Australia before it hits physical and online shelves on 24 February.