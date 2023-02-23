‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Pricey First-Party PS5 Games Everyone Should Play Are On Sale

1

Alyssa Mercante

Published 48 mins ago: February 24, 2023 at 9:20 am -
Filed to:action adventuregames
amazonamazongranturismobestbuycompaniesgamestophbomoralesnaughtydogps5sonysoulsspider manvideogamesvideogaming
Pricey First-Party PS5 Games Everyone Should Play Are On Sale
Image: Naughty Dog / Sony

We get it, new-gen games are expensive. At $US70 ($97) a pop for PlayStation’s most sought after first-party games that are jam-packed with all the goodies you’d want in a PS5 game (like ray-tracing, higher frame rates, and less load times), it’s understandable if you don’t have an extensive collection just yet. The era of $US70 ($97) games is here, and it hurts — but some of the best first-party PlayStation games are currently enjoying a pretty sweet sale, if you’re looking to toss your extra cash towards one or two of them. Shout out to Polygon for pointing out this nice sale.

A lot of the games currently on sale were PS5 launch titles like Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, so if you were either without a PS5 when it launched or without enough funds to add them to your library, you can make up for that right now. There’s even The Last of Us Part 1 thrown in here (which only came out in September of last year) if you’re currently watching HBO’s The Last of Us show and want to see how it deviates from or sticks to Naughty Dog’s story.

Sony has many of these games discounted on the PlayStation Store, as well, so if you want to immediately download and play a digital version, head there to check them out. Not all of them will be as cheap as the physical ones you can find at third-party retailers, however, so make sure to compare the two to maximise your savings — after all, $US10 ($14) is an iced oat milk latte with an extra shot (plus tip) where I’m from.

Here are the PS5 first-party games on sale right now

We’ll update this story accordingly if any of these sales change, or if any new games get added to the list. But for now, those nine games should keep you occupied for at least a few months.

It’s not clear if or when any of Sony’s newer titles like God of War Ragnarök will go on sale.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • “It’s not clear if or when any of Sony’s newer titles like God of War Ragnarök will go on sale”

    If you don’t already own a PS5, the Ragnarok bundle is actually cheaper than just getting a PS5! ($795 vs $796.57 on Amazon right now!)

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.