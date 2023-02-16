‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Sea Of Thieves Adds Halo Costumes, Banana Gun

Published 3 mins ago: February 16, 2023 at 11:46 am -
Filed to:game pass
Image: Xbox

Sea of Thieves is going to let me play as a pirate version of Master Chief and let me have a gun that is also a banana. For the banana thing alone, I’m prepared to call this conclusive proof of its superiority to every other game. This is an extremely, definitely objective take that cannot be disputed. Don’t even bother leaving a comment to the contrary because you’re already wrong.

Sea of Thieves’ interest in decorative player costumes is a relatively recent one, the result of Rare and its partner studios’ increasing understanding of the game’s systems and how to get the most from them. The Master Chief costume puts the player’s pirate in a green jacket ensemble to match the Chief’s green Spartan armour, with a gold visor across the face, secured by a wide-brim hat. Rare’s track record with costumes has been hit or miss — for every Splashtail Monarch there is a Soulflame Captain — but this latest Sea of Thieves/Halo crossover lands firmly in the ‘hit’ pile for me.

Look at these threads:

sea of theives halo
Image: Xbox

The absolute drip on this guy. But wait, there are weapons too.

sea of thieves halo
Image: Xbox

Reader, I am sweating.

But the real star of the show is this guy:

sea of theives halo
Image: Xbox

Finally, at long last, the humble banana, the longest-serving food item in the game, can finally give heals and then immediately take them away. The banana is now also a gun.

I love this stupid game.

There’s a new shipset too, based on Chief’s Covenant foes that will sit nicely alongside the existing Spartan shipset. The Halo Infinite Depths collection will arrive in the Pirate Emporium, Sea of Thieves’ in-game store, for Aussies later tonight, February 16.

Sea of Thieves is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam. It’s also on Game Pass.

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

