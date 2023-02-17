What Are You Playing This Weekend?

TGIF, folks. Another week in the books.

Which means, of course, that we ask ourselves the week’s most cherished question: what are you playing this weekend?

This weekend, I will be diving back into Destiny 2 with friends ahead of Lightfall. God help me, I have quit Destiny 2 so many times in the past. Its lore is impenetrable. The loot treadmill moves too quickly for me to keep up. But the shooting. Goddammit, they always get me back with the shooting. Destiny 2 has many flaws, but it just feels so damned good to get into a fight.

Anyway, pray for me.

I will also be playing Metroid Prime Remastered again because that’s just who I am as a person.

Ruby tells me she will be playing Wild Hearts. She is a fearsome monster hunter now, and not to be trifled with. Yes, really. She also tells me her character has a “big fat ass and huge knockers”. Thanks, Ruby.

But that’s just what we’ll be playing! Over to you: what’s on for this weekend? Picking up something new? Clearing out the backlog? Peering through the window and, if it is indeed summer outside, leaving the house? Let me know in the comments below.

Thank you as always for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. No matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday. PSVR 2 week awaits!

Cheers.